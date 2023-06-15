"Would Arsenal not fancy him or have they got too many players like him?" - Pundit surprised Manchester United target is not pushing for Emirates move

Football pundit Alan Brazil is surprised that Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is not pushing for a move to Arsenal. The Englishman has reportedly agreed on personal terms with Manchester United, who are now in talks with the Blues over transfer fees.

With just a year remaining on his Chelsea contract, Mount has been linked with a summer exit. Arsenal were reportedly interested in the England international but the Red Devils have recently emerged as the favorites. The player also prefers a move to Old Trafford over the Emirates.

This has left pundit Alan Brazil surprised, who thinks Mount should follow his friend Declan Rice to Arsenal. He said on TalkSPORT:

“I like Mason Mount as a player, I really do. I think he’d do really well at Man United. Would Arsenal not fancy him or have they got too many players like him? If Declan’s [Rice] going there, they’re buddies, aren’t they?

“I think it’s done, so I’m surprised that maybe Mason’s not made a move for that as well. I was going to say that maybe Chelsea don’t want to sell to another London club, but what’s the difference?”

Erik ten Hag's side recently made their opening bid for Mason Mount, which as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano was worth £40 million. However, Chelsea have rejected the offer as they rate him much higher.

The Red Devils, though, remain confident that the Englishman will not sign a new contract with the Blues and will thus return with another bid (via The Telegraph).

Arsenal dealt blow in pursuit of Mason Mount's England teammate Declan Rice

Mason Mount and Declan Rice share a close bond off the field and have together played 28 matches for England. While Alan Brazil believes Mount should have followed Rice to Arsenal, the Gunners have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of the West Ham United midfielder.

Rice is one of Mikel Arteta's priority signings this summer, with the Hammers rating him at over £100 million. And as per Romano, Arsenal's first bid for the Englishman has been rejected.

£80m was never gonna be enough to convince West Ham, as they hope for more than £100m to sell Rice. Arsenal have significantly advanced on Declan Rice’s personal terms in the last few days — that’s why Arsenal will bid again to find a solution with West Ham.£80m was never gonna be enough to convince West Ham, as they hope for more than £100m to sell Rice. Arsenal have significantly advanced on Declan Rice’s personal terms in the last few days — that’s why Arsenal will bid again to find a solution with West Ham. ⚪️🔴 #AFC£80m was never gonna be enough to convince West Ham, as they hope for more than £100m to sell Rice. https://t.co/Ev36DxKocd

The Gunners made an £80 million offer for Rice, but that wasn't enough to convince West Ham. They are expected to return with another bid for the midfielder, but may now have to fend off interest from Manchester City, who are also said to be interested.

