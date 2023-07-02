"Wouldn't surprise me if he was to end up at Stamford Bridge" - Journalist makes claim about £100m star linked with Chelsea move

Journalist Paul Brown believes Chelsea will be able to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer. The Blues are eager to add midfield reinforcements after partying ways with both Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante this summer.

Caicedo is believed to be a top target for Mauricio Pochettino and Co. with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming they have already reached an agreement on personal terms with the player.

Brown has claimed that while the Blues are currently focussing more on offloading players who are surplus to requirements, he expects Caicedo to be a Chelsea player by the end of the transfer window.

He told GIVEMESPORT:

"Whether a bid comes in is anybody's guess because Chelsea's transfer business seems a little bit all over the place at the moment. It's quite messy, so we'll see. But it wouldn't surprise me if he was to end up at Stamford Bridge by the end of the window."

There were reports that linked Manchester United with a move for Caicedo as well, but Romano rejected such suggestions. The Red Devils are set to complete their move for Blues' midfielder Mason Mount instead.

Mass exodus from Chelsea this summer as Blues trim squad for next season

Chelsea have been fairly active in the summer transfer window so far, with as many as six outgoings confirmed. They have also made two signings in the form of forwards Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig and Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal.

The Blues have so far raised close to £135 million in player sales this summer. Kai Havertz has moved to Arsenal, Kovacic has been signed by Premier League champions Manchester City, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek has joined AC Milan on a permanent basis.

Three of their former players have moved to the Saudi Pro League. Kalidou Koulibaly has joined Al Hilal, Edouard Mendy has moved to Al Ahli, and Kante has joined Al Ittihad.

Mount also seems set to join United in a deal worth £55 million plus £5 million in add-ons, which will further add to Chelsea's coffers.

