Xabi Alonso confirms decision on future amid rumors linking him with Real Madrid job

Real Madrid legend Xabi Alonso has ruled out a return to the club and has pledged his future to Bayer Leverkusen.

Alonso has impressed during his short spell in charge of Die Werkself, guiding them to the Europa League semifinals. His side face AS Roma in the second leg of their semifinal with Leverkusen trailing Jose Mourinho's side 1-0 on aggregate.

Alonso's superb start to life in the Bay Arena dugout hasn't gone unnoticed by former side Madrid. Reports claim that Los Blancos are eyeing the Spaniard as a potential future replacement for Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian coach's contract expires in 2024 and there has been interest from the Brazil national team in him.

However, the former Real Madrid midfielder has played down claims he could replace Ancelotti in the near future. He was asked about the links ahead of his side's clash with Roma, replying (via SportsMole):

"Yes, I'm gonna stay at Bayer Leverkusen. I'm very happy at this club and with this team."

Alonso's contract with Leverkusen expires in 2024 which coincides with Ancelotti's deal expiration date. Hence, it will be intriguing to see if the Spanish tactician is still in Los Blancos' sights by that time.

The legendary Spanish midfielder has also attracted interest from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, per the aforementioned source. He has overseen 17 wins in 34 games across competitions since succeeding Gerardo Seoane.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti reiterates his stance over remaining at the Santiago Bernabeu

Ancelotti intends to stay with Madrid until 2024.

Real Madrid manager Ancelotti has insisted that he intends to see out the remaining year of his contract. The Italian tactician returned to Los Blancos and oversaw a La Liga and Champions League double in his first season back.

However, Madrid have experienced a less impressive campaign this time around after Barcelona snatched the league title. Ancelotti's future has been speculated about amid interest from Brazil. He touched on this before his side's Champions League semifinal second-leg clash with Manchester City (via Fabrizio Romano):

“There are many links, many rumours about my future as Brazil head coach but trust me, there’s nothing concrete."

Ancelotti has made it clear that he will remain in the Bernabeu dugout for as long as Los Merengues want him:

“I repeat, I’ll stay here at Real Madrid until they want to keep me."

The renowned Italian coach is hoping to take his Madrid side to the Champions League final for the second consecutive season. They are tied at 1-1 from the first leg against City.

If Real Madrid advance to the final and beat Inter Milan in Instanbul, Ancelotti will have achieved another double. His men won the Copa del Rey by beating Osasuna 2-1 on May 6.

