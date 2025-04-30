Xabi Alonso identifies 3 stars to sign at Real Madrid ahead of potential switch from Bayer Leverkusen: Reports  

The possibility of Xabi Alonso’s becoming Real Madrid’s next coach is becoming increasingly apparent, with recent reports claiming current manager Carlo Ancelotti will leave the club at the end of the season.

Ad

Alonso, who is currently Bayer Leverkusen’s head coach, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer despite his contract with the Bundesliga side expiring in 2026.

While Alonso’s agent, Inaki Ibanez, has publicly denied rumors of reaching an agreement with Los Blancos, the former is understood to have a gentleman’s agreement in his contract with Leverkusen that will allow him to join any of his former clubs, of which Real Madrid is one of, if they show interest.

Ad

Trending

As per reports, director of professional football Santiago Solari will lead Real Madrid to the 2025 Club World Cup as an interim manager should Ancelotti depart. Alonso will reportedly take the managerial mantle at the start of next season.

With the situation now looking like Xabi Alonso could return to his former team as a manager, Diario AS has reported that the Spaniard has three players on his radar ahead of his potential switch to the Spanish capital.

Ad

As per the abovementioned source, he has put three names on the table, with two of them being his current players. They include Martin Zubimendi, Florian Wirtz, and Jonathan Tah.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Zubimendi, who currently plies his trade with Real Sociedad, has a €60 million buyout clause on his contract. He is believed to be an apt replacement for Toni Kroos, who retired from the sport last summer.

Real Madrid could sign Tah as a free agent, as his contract with Leverkusen will expire this summer. Meanwhile, Wirtz’s contract with the Bundesliga club will expire in 2027 and his current market value is €140 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Ad

Brazil agreement with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti on the verge of collapsing - Reports

According to Relevo, the agreement between Carlo Ancelotti and the Brazil national team is on the verge of falling through after negotiations between both parties reached an impasse.

After reports emerged that Ancelotti would leave Real Madrid at the end of the season, it was said that the Italian had reached an agreement with Seleção to take over as their head coach at the end of the season.

Ad

Ancelotti’s current contract with Los Blancos will expire in the summer of 2026. As per Brazilian outlet Geglobo, he has a €25 million gross to receive by the end of his contract in mid-2026 and will not let go of the entire amount.

However, club president Florentino Perez doesn’t want to pay any exit fee to Ancelotti after finding out about his agreement with CBF.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Relevo claims Real Madrid has now taken a new stance regarding Ancelotti’s future and are now insisting that they want him to be in charge for the Club World Cup, a decision that the Brazil national team does not agree with. The deal is believed to be on the edge of a precipice, as CBF can’t wait any longer.

To that end, Brazil will likely turn their attention to Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus if a solution can’t be reached.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More