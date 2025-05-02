Xabi Alonso wants to bring Bundesliga defender linked with Barcelona move to Real Madrid in the summer: Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Xabi Alonso is keen on taking his current player Jonathan Tah with him to Real Madrid when he moves to the Spanish capital this summer. Alonso is currently managing Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, but recent reports have claimed that the Spaniard will take the managerial mantle at his former team at the end of the season following Carlo Ancelotti’s departure.

Tah, who joined Leverkusen in 2015, has seen his stock rise at the Bundesliga club. He has featured in every game for Alonso’s side in the ongoing campaign, barring one. His consistent and impressive performances have drawn interest from several top European clubs, with Barcelona emerging as one of the most keenly interested suitors.

While Tah has reportedly had a pre-arranged arrangement with Barcelona, the Catalan club has not been able to formalize signings due to his financial fair play issues. With Barcelona’s pursuit of the Tah now seeming unlikely, many teams are said to want to capitalize on the Spanish side's financial restrictions. One of them is his current manager.

Before now, Diario AS reported that Xabi Alonso wants to bring three players with him to Real Madrid, one of whom is Jonathan Tah. Adding to the intrigue, the possibility of Tah going with his manager to the Spanish capital in the summer seems probable due to the state of his current contract with Bayer Leverkusen. His contract with the German club will run out at the end of this season. This means he could join Real Madrid on a Bosman transfer.

While reports have claimed that Alonso wants to take Tah along with him to Santiago Bernabeu, it is believed that the center-back is keen on donning the Barcelona jersey. However, he is unsure if the Catalan will be able to acquire his services due to the FFP issues they’re facing.

Real Madrid wants Xabi Alonso at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup – Reports

Xabi Alonso is reportedly Real Madrid’s preferred coach for the Club World Cup that is set to commence in June. Ancelotti is expected to leave Los Blancos immediately after his season ends.

Amid the Italian manager’s potential departure, reports have claimed that director of professional football Santiago Solari will lead Real Madrid to the upcoming Club World Cup, and Alonso will fully take charge at the start of next season.

As per Relevo, while Los Blancos are not ruling out an appointment for an interim manager, they prefer to bring in Xabi Alonso immediately after Carlo Ancelotti leaves.

Real Madrid will kick off their campaign of the revamped Club World Cup against Al-Hilal on June 18. Meanwhile, they are expected to leave Spain at least a week early for a pre-tournament training camp in Florida.

