Xabi Alonso wants Chelsea target as first Real Madrid signing - Reports 

Xabi Alonso has reportedly asked Real Madrid to sign Chelsea target Dean Huijsen. The Spaniard believes the defender can be a bg asset to his side and sees him fit for the starting XI.

As per a report in talkSPORT, Alonso is pushing Real Madrid to secure the signing of Huijsen. The center-back is ready to take the next step in his career, just one year after joining AFC Bournemouth.

He has a £50 million release clause in his contract, which would see the Premier League side make over 300% profit on the Spaniard. He joined from Juventus for £12.5 million last summer and is being scouted by Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal.

The Blues are reported to be the only side in talks with Bournemouth. They have confirmed their intentions to activate the clause but will now face competition from Real Madrid.

Both clubs are keen on getting the deal done before the FIFA Club World Cup kicks off in June. Los Blancos are looking to bring in the new manager, Alonso, this summer but he could join after the tournament in the United States is done.

Cheslea target Dean Huijsen urged to snub Real Madrid by former coach

Dean Huijsen's former coach, Juan Gutierrez, has urged the Bournemouth star to reject a move to Real Madrid. He believes that the Chelsea target should not head to Santiago Bernabeu this summer as he would be lost in the squad.

He told The Sun via GOAL:

“Dean is going to be a leader no matter where he goes, so I hope whoever signs him they play him as a starter, and he’s not a project for the future. He is a player for now. There are very few like that at his age, which is why I don’t know to what extent it would be a good option to sign for Real. No one can guarantee you’ll play because of your pretty face but if he leaves Bournemouth, it shouldn’t be to sit on the bench. At Madrid, Eder Militao is 27 and Antonio [Rudiger]. Those two are untouchable and a recovered David Alaba would also be ahead of him."

“Carlo Ancelotti is an incredible manager but not a coach for young players — so Dean would be fourth-choice centre-back. That’s the reality. Barcelona is the opposite. They’re not afraid to use players from the academy but at Real the problem is the mentality of the club. Dean has to go to a place with a vision for the future, with guarantees he’ll play. But maybe staying at Bournemouth with Andoni Iraola for another year is the best option.”

Juan Gutierrez coached Dean Huijsen at Malaga, the club he joined at the age of 10. He was signed by Juventus from the Spanish side, before the Bournemouth move last summer.

