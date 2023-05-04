Xavi adds 5 Barcelona stars to blacklist due to Catalan giants' difficult financial situation: Reports

Barcelona coach Xavi is reportedly prepared to sell Eric Garcia, Franck Kessie, Raphinha, Jordi Alba and Ferran Torres to improve the club’s finances and sign new players this summer.

According to Fichajes.net, the Blaugrana need to lower their wage bill by €200 million to adhere to Financial Fair Play rules and sign new players. Barcelona are expected to sell many of their first-team players to meet their objectives, and Xavi has reportedly prepared a list of players he can do without.

Garcia, the first name on the list, is yet to establish himself as a member of Xavi’s best XI. The centre-back is behind Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde in the pecking order, making him expendable for the Catalan side.

After a slow start, Kessie has enjoyed a strong run, producing impressive performances whenever called upon. It is believed that several Premier League clubs are interested in the central midfielder and Barcelona want to cash in.

Like Kessie, multiple Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in Raphinha. He has been a regular under Xavi but his performances have not always been up to the mark. His market value is high and the club are prepared to sell the former Leeds United man for the right price.

Alba, 34, is the oldest player on this list. The second-choice left-back has performed well when deployed but his high wages complicate his continued involvement.

Lastly, there is Torres, who is yet to hit the ground running since joining the team in January 2022. Xavi reportedly wishes to get rid of players who can fetch sizable transfer fees but are not integral to his plans.

Lionel Messi, Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez are believed to be the Blaugrana’s top three summer targets. They also need to register one of their prized assets, Gavi, whose contract expires at the end of June.

Barcelona are no closer to signing Lionel Messi despite imminent PSG exit

According to Fabrizio Romano, Lionel Messi is set to depart Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent at the end of his contract in June. Many clubs have been linked with a move for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, with Barcelona being the most prominent. The Catalan giants have already confirmed their interest in him, with vice-present Rafael Yuste revealing that the club have been in contact with Messi’s camp.

However, as per GOAL, Barcelona are not making headway in their pursuit of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. It has been claimed that they are no closer to bringing the Argentina icon back to Spain than they were two months ago. Not only do they have to fix their finances, but they also need to fend off competition from foreign clubs.

It has been claimed that Messi has a substantial offer from Saudi Arabia that promises to make him one of the highest-paid players of all time. Additionally, MLS side Inter Miami are legitimately interested in adding Messi to their ranks, while a couple of Premier League clubs are monitoring his status.

Barca, on the other hand, are yet to table a formal offer for Messi. Unless their fortunes turn for the better, Xavi’s side could find it very difficult to bring their record scorer back to Camp Nou this summer.

Poll : 0 votes