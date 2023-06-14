Xavi has banished Barcelona star and does not want him on the pitch for another minute - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has reportedly banished Ansu Fati from his plans for next season and will look to sell the starlet this summer. This is primarily to free up funds for the Blaugrana to make important signings in the transfer window.

Barcelona are currently struggling with various financial issues, particularly due to their inflated wage bill. As per Forbes, La Liga president Javier Tebas has informed the club hierarchy that they must reduce their wage bill by €200 million by the start of next season.

Due to their break situation, Barcelona's transfer policy this summer has been made clear by Joan Laporta. They must reportedly sell at least three players of some value for new signings to come in.

According to El Nacional, Xavi Hernadez has already earmarked Ansu Fati as one player from the Blaugrana's squad who he is willing to banish. His sale would free up an estimated €20 million in salary and amortization. This figure would be enough to allow the transfers of Barcelona targets Ilkay Gundogan and Vitor Roque.

The 20-year-old Fati, meanwhile, has a good record for Barcelona. Since making his debut in 2019, the Spain international has made 109 appearances, scoring 29 goals. However, since inheriting the No.10 shirt from Lionel Messi in 2021, he has been impacted by various long-term injuries.

Despite Ansu Fati's promise and talent, Xavi has made it clear that the former has no place in his squad next season and he will be put on the market regardless.

Fati's contract runs till the summer of 2027 and he reportedly doesn't want to leave the club. If they are unable to sell him, they will have to look to offload other squad members instead.

Barcelona legend Jordi Alba admits he would be open to Premier League transfer

Barcelona legend Jordi Alba is currently looking for a new club and has admitted he would be willing to ply his trade in the Premier League next season.

Alba is set to leave the Blaugrana after 11 years at the club. He made 459 appearances in all competitions, scoring 27 goals and providing 99 assists. The 34-year-old also won 17 major trophies for the Catalunya.

The Spain international still had another year left on his contract, however, he selflessly decided to cut it short and leave as a free agent last month. This was to help Barcelona reduce their massive wage bill to help the club.

He spoke to The Guardian and said (via GOAL):

“You see the Premier [League], the atmosphere there. I talk to teammates in the Seleccion who have played there and they say England’s special. I always had the idea that ‘one day maybe…’ But I was always focused on Barcelona and the Spanish league so I didn’t really think about any other league."

He added:

"Of course [I have to now], but I have to see which teams want me first. And then… well, I’m open to all sorts of proposals, in Europe, outside Europe. Wherever I go, we’ll be fine, but it’s not easy. I want to weigh everything up.”

Alba has also been linked with a move to MLS side Inter Miami, who recently signed the Spaniard's former teammate Lionel Messi.

