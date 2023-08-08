Xavi has clear preference on who among Neymar and Joao Felix to sign for Barcelona: Reports

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez reportedly prefers signing Neymar over Joao Felix, if he had the opportunity to sign both.

With Ousmane Dembele heading toward an exit to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Barcelona are looking to sign a player capable of replacing the Frenchman in the squad, with Felix and Neymar emerging as the two potential candidates.

According to journalist Javi Miguel, Xavi doesn't trust either player to adequately be Dembele's replacement. Earlier this summer, the 43-year-old had reportedly stalled negotiations for Felix and he is said to not be keen on a reunion with the Brazilian, despite briefly playing alongside him at Camp Nou about a decade ago.

That said, if Felix and Neymar were the only options, Xavi is said to prefer signing the Brazilian instead of the Atletico Madrid player, according to Miguel.

Neymar and Xavi have shared the pitch 69 times (3,733 minutes) during their time at Barcelona, during which they combined for five goals. The Brazilian left Barcelona in 2017 when PSG triggered his €222 million release clause. He has since registered 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 games for the Parisians.

A move for the 31-year-old will not be a straightforward one, however, as he is on a huge contract at PSG and Barcelona will have to facilitate a big-money departure in order to afford his signing.

Neymar informs PSG about his desire to leave the club: Reports

Neymar has reportedly informed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) of his desire to leave the club this summer.

While the Brazil superstar still has two years left on his deal at the Parc des Princes, L'Equipe have reported that he is eager to leave PSG this month. Over the last few months, Neymar has been linked with a move to Chelsea, the Saudi Pro League, and a return to Barcelona.

Despite winning five league titles and multiple domestic cup titles with PSG, Neymar's time in the French capital has been hampered by injuries. Additionally, the club's failure to win the UEFA Champions League has been a huge weight on his shoulders.