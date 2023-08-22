Xavi to count on 20-year-old academy player if Barcelona don't sign another midfielder - reports

Xavi Hernandez will reportedly have to count on Fermin Lopez if Barcelona do not make another addition in midfield this summer.

According to SPORT, Barca will not buy another player unless there are exits that can balance the books. Clement Lenglet is up for sale but he is yet to leave the club while Joao Cancelo's move from Manchester City is on the verge of being completed.

Barca are set to sign the 29-year-old Portuguese full-back on an initial loan deal with an option to make it permanent, as per Fabrizio Romano. But after that, they aren't expected to make any more signings unless there are exits.

Xavi has wanted a new attacking midfielder in his team with Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso mentioned as a potential target. But if they can't sign a new player in that area, the Spanish tactician will count on Lopez as the sixth midfield.

The Catalan giants currently have Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Pedri, Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu in midfield after the exits of Sergio Busquets and Franck Kessie. Lopez, 20, has been at La Masia since his move from Real Betis' academy in 2016.

During that time, the Spaniard hasn't made a single senior appearance for the Catalan club. But he has been named in both of Barcelona's La Liga matchday squads so far this season.

Lopez did not come on in his team's draw against Getafe and the subsequent 2-0 win against Cadiz. But he can be optimistic about his chances moving forward, especially if Xavi fails to get his wish of a new signing in midfield.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is confident in Fermin Lopez's abilities

Fermin Lopez was a part of Barcelona's pre-season tour of the USA this summer. In fact, he played 24 minutes in the 3-0 friendly win against Real Madrid on 30 June, scoring and assisting one goal each.

After the match in Texas, Xavi Hernandez gave his verdict on the young midfielder and said (h/t BarcaBlaugranes):

"Fermín is player with great talent, two feet and an ability to play the final pass. He is only 20 years old but he has plenty of character. He’s a player I like and that final pass is something we lacked a little bit last season.

"He is not afraid, he wants the ball and he keeps it simple. When I see that in training then I have to give him minutes for his confidence... He is a footballer we believe could help us a lot through the season."

The two-footed midfielder can play as a winger and as a No. 8 but he is largely deployed as an attacking midfielder — a department Barcelona aren't well-stocked in.