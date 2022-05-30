Xavi decides to freeze sale of Barcelona star: Reports

Spanish giants FC Barcelona are reportedly ready to freeze the sale of Dutch forward Memphis Depay this summer. According to Sport, the Catalan club are willing to sell Depay only if they can sign an upgrade over him.

The Spanish media outlet has suggested that the Blaugrana are looking to reinforce their attack this summer, having eyed several top players from across Europe. However, they are happy to keep Depay if they eventually miss out on their targets.

The report insists that Xavi Hernandez wants a top-class centre-forward this summer. However, with the club still struggling financially, the Blaugrana will have to balance their books if they want to sign a world-class attacker.

Depay was believed to be the player Barcelona were happy to sacrifice. However, it is believed that Xavi will keep the Dutchman if the club fail to bolster their attacking ranks.

Sport reports that both Juventus and Arsenal have been pursuing the 28-year-old's signature. For now, Depay has been deemed non-transferable by his club.

The Netherlands international moved to Barcelona from Olympique Lyon last summer on a free transfer following his contract expiry. He is contracted at Camp Nou until the summer of 2023.

Despite the fact that his first season at the club has been far from impressive, the Catalan club could sell him for a decent fee, making a significant profit on him.

Should Barcelona cash in on Depay?

Barcelona are not particularly short of options up front, with Depay becoming a squad player in the second half of the season. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ousmane Dembele and Ferran Torres are all ahead of Depay in the pecking order.

Wonderkid Ansu Fati, when fit, is also a player who is likely to be preferred ahead of Depay.

Meanwhile, Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski has declared that his story at Bayern is over, as reported by Goal.

If the Catalan giants can sign the Polish international this summer, Depay is a player they could consider selling. Aged 28, Depay is unlikely to improve much and certainly does not have the quality needed to start for the Blaugrana on a weekly basis.

The Dutchman can be a solid squad player thanks to his versatility but the Blaugrana would be wise to make a profit on him while they can.

