Xavi and Deco involved in 'internal war' at Barcelona over potential transfer of Portugal international: Reports

Barcelona's hierarchy is reportedly bubbling with tensions of an 'internal war' as disagreements over potential player transfers have become more prominent. As the Catalan club looks to strengthen with Portugal international Joao Cancelo from Manchester City, a rift has emerged between head coach Xavi and sporting director Deco.

Cancelo is set to arrive in Barca on loan with an option to buy, a decision that doesn't sit well with Deco. The sporting director's preference for the young Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda over the Manchester City player has created friction within the club's hierarchy.

According to Spanish publication Fichajes, Deco has been vocal about his concern that the option to buy Cancelo would be financially burdensome for the club. Instead, he has been championing the idea of investing in younger, more affordable talent that could potentially stay with Barcelona for multiple seasons.

Xavi's refusal to entertain this alternative has brought the matter to a close, but according to the report, this disagreement has led to an 'internal war'. It's not the first time Xavi has found himself at the center of transfer-related controversies.

He previously clashed with president Joan Laporta over bringing Brazilian star Neymar back to Barcelona, a proposition Xavi did not support. The move ultimately fell apart, but the episode raised questions about harmony within the club's leadership.

With Deco newly arrived to take over from Mateu Alemany as sporting director, it appears that the disagreements with Xavi are continuing. According to Fichajes, the coach himself has been forced to address rumors of friction between the two, although he has downplayed them as exaggerated.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen close to signing new contract with Barcelona

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is reportedly on the brink of inking a fresh long-term deal with the club that would extend his stay until 2028, according to SPORT. This development reflects the crucial role Ter Stegen has played for the Blaugrana, a relationship that appears to be growing stronger.

At 31, Ter Stegen is experiencing his best-ever form with Barcelona, enjoying an impressive start to the new season with two clean sheets in as many matches. Following the departures of club stalwarts Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, the German international has been elevated to second club captain.

However, Ter Stegen's new contract is not merely a reflection of his contributions on the pitch; it's also a strategic move for Barcelona's financial planning. The German shot-stopper is expected to agree to a wage deferral for the initial two years of his new contract, with the deferred amount being compensated in the latter parts of his deal.

According to BarcaUniversal, this calculated decision will provide significant financial relief to Barcelona by reducing their salary payments. In a time when the club is grappling with the demands of Financial Fair Play regulations, this could enable them to align with financial constraints and maintain flexibility in registering new players.