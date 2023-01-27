Xavi gave advice to Barcelona star and asked him to stop being a highlights-only player - Reports 

Barcelona manager Xavi reportedly told Ousmane Dembele to stop being a highlights player, which has pushed the Frenchman to do better.

As per a report in Mundo Deportivo, Xavi's words of wisdom are behind Dembele's form and the smarter decision-making. The Spaniard had a face-to-face meeting with the Barcelona star, who was struggling at Camp Nou and was close to an exit.

However, he penned a new deal in the summer, and Xavi is reportedly the main reason for it. The manager showed confidence in the winger and urged him to get better on the pitch to earn his contract.

The 25-year-old has been one of Barcelona's best players under the Spaniard, and that has helped them get back to the top of the table in La Liga.

Barcelona manager has high praises for Ousmane Dembele

Xavi has spoken highly of Ousmane Dembele after his recent performances. He claimed that the Frenchman has matured and believes the winger has a lot of potential left in him.

Speaking recently about the winger, Xavi said:

"It's not just today (for Dembele's good performances). He's a player who has matured a lot since we've been here. We give him the tools. I see a lot of quality in him. Dembele is a player with tremendous potential. I believe in him a lot. Full-backs always suffer when they have to defend him. He's a good guy. He's turned the tables and I'm very happy for him."

The Barcelona manager added:

"I think Dembele has matured a lot since we took over. We have just given him the tools. He is lethal. We always say when he comes inside, he has to shoot more because he has that quality and he can make the difference in games."

He continued:

"You see the faces of the full-backs, they suffer. We have just given him confidence. He has so much potential. I believe in him. I think a lot of this comes down to making the right decisions. He is also enjoying himself and the fans are enjoying him."

The Blaugrana next face Girona in the league and could extend their lead to six points in the table.

