Xavi handed boost as Barcelona star is expected to be fit for PSG clash - Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Andreas Christensen is expected to be fit for Barcelona's UEFA Champions league quarter-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

La Blaugrana are set to take on the Parisians in a blockbuster last-eight showdown on April 10. Christensen has been tipped to be a potential starter for the game. He has recently been shifted to a midfield role and has performed well.

The Danish international has been suffering from an Achilles injury and withdrew from his national team's squad during the recent international break. He also missed the club's 1-0 La Liga win against Las Palmas. His issue is regarded as more of a discomfort than an actual injury. However, it has to be managed with proper care.

The 27-year-old has made 33 appearances across competitions this season, providing two assists. He could be a potential midfielder against PSG as Frenkie de Jong and Pedri have been under an injury cloud.

De Jong is expected to be fit for the Champions League game. Pedri, on the other hand, returned to training earlier this week. Both players are integral parts of Barcelona's first team.

Xavi says many PSG players could feature in Barcelona's starting XI

Barcelona manager Xavi and PSG boss Luis Enrique were recently asked which players from the other team could feature in their side's respective first XIs. Enrique suggested that a handful of Barca players are capable of being starters for his team.

Xavi answered along the same lines. While he didn't name any particular individuals, the Spaniard pragmatically said (quotes via Mundo Deportivo):

"It's difficult, many, although they would logically have competition. We are facing two teams that have a very similar level, in the same way that Luis [Enrique] said, I could also say the same."

Barca, the reigning Spanish champions, knocked out the reigning Italian champions Napoli in the last 16. They now face the reigning French champions, PSG, in a stellar quater-final battle.