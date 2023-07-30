Xavi to hold meeting with PSG-linked star in bid to prevent player from leaving Barcelona: Reports

There is speculation surrounding Ousmane Dembele's future at Barcelona, with a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) potentially in the works. According to renowned journalist Gerard Romero (via BarcaUniversal), the atmosphere within Barca's camp in Dallas is tense.

Dembele's links with the Parisian giants have further heightened the stress among the club's officials, with uncertainty looming over the Frenchman's next move. As the situation intensifies, Barca manager Xavi Hernandez has taken charge of the matter and is determined to talk Dembele out of leaving the club.

To address the pressing issue, an urgent meeting has been scheduled between Ousmane Dembele and manager Xavi Hernandez. The outcome of this meeting could prove pivotal in shaping the footballer's future and potentially alter the direction of Barcelona's upcoming season.

However, with PSG lurking as a potential destination for the talented winger, the task at hand is daunting. The report from Romero suggests that a faction within the board has already resigned to the idea of Dembele's imminent departure. Despite Hernandez's efforts, some officials fear that the player's exit could be inevitable, raising concerns about the team's future composition.

Dembele's time at Camp Nou has been marked by flashes of brilliance, but injuries have often disrupted his momentum. Nonetheless, his talent and potential make him an asset that Barcelona is keen on retaining. However, the pull of joining PSG, with its ambitious project and formidable squad, could prove difficult to resist for the French winger.

As the talks between Xavi Hernandez and Ousmane Dembele unfold, Barca supporters will be hoping for a positive outcome. On the other hand, Paris fans will be eager to welcome the prospect of adding Dembele's flair to their ranks.

Could Ousmane Dembele leave Barcelona for PSG?

On one hand, Ousmane Dembele seems to be enjoying his time at Barca. His recent performance in the Clasico was impressive, as he scored the team's opening goal.

Manager Xavi Hernandez has been vocal about his admiration for Dembele, going so far as to proclaim him the best in his position globally (according to BarcaUniversal).

There is a chance that, because he's in form, Dembele wants to stay, and PSG's attempts to trigger his €50 million release clause might not be successful. However, the allure of a potential homecoming to Ligue 1 may interest the French winger.

The Parisians have had a history of triggering release clauses for Barcelona players, adding to the uncertainty surrounding Dembele's future. They notably snatched up Neymar in 2017 for a world-record €222 million, which was the Brazilian's release clause at the time.

Ultimately, the decision lies solely with the 26-year-old footballer himself. Considering his increased prominence under Xavi's management, it would seem absurd for Dembele to leave. He played a pivotal role in guiding the team to the La Liga title last season, showcasing his abilities with five goals and seven assists in 25 league games.