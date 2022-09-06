Xavi invites Barcelona youngster dubbed new Lionel Messi to first-team training - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has reportedly called up 15-year-old Lamine Yamal to train with the club's first team, as per El Nacional. The youngster has been dubbed the "new Lionel Messi" by some media outlets.

Yamal has been with the club's under-16 side since last season and has been quite impressive. His exploits have prompted Xavi to call him up for first-team training at the tender age of just 15.

Yamal wasn't the only youth player that was afforded the opportunity to train with the first team. A bunch of other players have spent time on the training ground with the senior squad as well.

Yamal has represented Spain's age-group sides as well, scoring once for their U16 side in four matches and thrice in six matches for their U15 team.

He is a left-footed right-winger like Messi was in his formative years, which is why he has been likened to the Argentine great. However, Yamal still has a lot of work to do before he can reach the kind of level Messi showcased when he started off for Barcelona.

Messi made his senior debut for the Catalans as a 17-year-old in 2004, lining up against RCD Espanyol in a La Liga encounter. He scored his maiden goal for the first team that season to become the club's then youngest-ever goalscorer.

It remains to be seen whether Yamal will follow a similar career trajectory.

Barcelona start the season well after a busy summer transfer window

Barcelona were one of the busiest clubs in the recently concluded summer transfer window. The Blaugrana signed Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Marcos Alonso, Franck Kessie, Hector Bellerin, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde.

Having bolstered their squad with plenty of quality signings, many expected Xavi's side to start the season well and they have done just that. The Catalans are unbeaten so far in La Liga, having won three of their four matches so far.

They started with a goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano at the Spotify Camp Nou but followed it up with a 4-1 win away to Real Sociedad. Their next two victories were just as comprehensive as they hit Real Valladolid for four goals without conceding any before comfortably beating Sevilla 3-0.

Barcelona are currently second, two points behind arch-rivals and reigning champions Real Madrid in the league table. Los Blancos have won all four of their matches so far and are the only side in Europe's top five leagues with a perfect record

