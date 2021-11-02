Xavi keen to add Barcelona legend as part of his backroom staff - Reports

Rumored new manager of FC Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez is reportedly keen to add Carles Puyol as part of his backroom staff, according to journalist Miquel Blazquez (via the Express).

Barcelona have decided to sack Ronald Koeman following a difficult start to the the 2021-22 season. In his place, the Catalan giants are expected to appoint former midfield general and club legend Xavi Hernandez.

Xavi is expected to bring his own backroom staff to Barcelona if he is appointed by the club. He is hoping that the presence of former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol at the club could be a massive boost for the young squad. Despite rumors suggesting Puyol's return to the club, the reports do not mention the role he will take if Xavi decides to reunite with his former teammate.

It is worth noting that Carles Puyol is not the only backroom staff member Xavi wants to bring to Barcelona. According to Spanish outlet Sport, the former midfielder also wants to bring his brother Oscar and Sergio Alegre as assistant managers along with Ivan Torres as a physical trainer.

Xavi has a difficult job ahead of him as Barcelona manager

Xavi Hernandez has a difficult job ahead of him at Barcelona as the club continue to struggle both on and off the pitch. The Catalan giants have made a disappointing start to the new season and are currently languishing in ninth place in the La Liga charts.

Barcelona have picked up a mere 16 points from their opening 11 games of the new season. They are currently nine points behind league leaders Real Sociedad, though they have played a game less.

However, the major worry is the Champions League. Barcelona have just one win from their opening three games in the group stage. They have lost both of their opening games by a 3-0 margin, first against Bayern Munich and then against SL Benfica.

Despite a poor start to the season, one positive Xavi can take is that Barcelona have some outstanding youngsters around whom he can build a team for the future. The likes of Ansu Fati, Pedri, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong could form a core for future successes much like Lionel Messi, Xavi, Iniesta and Carles Puyol did under Pep Guardiola.

