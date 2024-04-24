Xavi makes massive U-turn regarding his future at Barcelona following meeting with club president Joan Laporta - Reports

Xavi will reportedly continue as Barcelona manager after holding talks with the La Liga giants' president Joan Laporta.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the Spanish tactician has changed his mind and will stay at Camp Nou. He'd announced in January that he would leave at the end of the season.

However, Barcelona have enjoyed an upturn in form since that announcement although they controversially exited the UEFA Champions League. The Catalans have won 10 of their last 15 games across competitions.

Laporta has been eager for Xavi to remain with the Blaugrana after his impressive title-winning 2022-23 campaign. The Barca icon ended the club's five-year wait for the La Liga title.

The Catalan giants' president's has managed to persuade Xavi to backtrack over his decision to leave. He'll continue as head coach heading into next season and the last year of his contract.

Xavi has overseen 85 wins in 136 games in charge of Barca since arriving in November 2021. He's helped develop La Masia academy graduates Lamine Yamal, 16, and Pau Cubarsi, 17, deemed the future.

Xavi labeled Joan Laporta the best president in Barcelona's history

Joan Laporta and Xavi have built a positive connection.

Laporta and Xavi hold a fond relationship working together in Barcelona. Both talk highly about one another in the media and gel well behind the scenes at Camp Nou.

It's been a difficult period for the Catalans due to their financial issues. They've struggled to rival top European clubs for world beaters due to their economic situation.

The Blaugrana's official accounts show liabilities totalling €2.7 billion. This includes short and long-term debt and financing their new stadium, per ESPN.

However, Xavi confidently claimed that Laporta was the right president to guide Barca out of their financial trouble. He said (via Mundo Deportivo) that the Spanish businessman was the La Liga giants' greatest-ever president:

"In my opinion, Laporta is the best president in Barcelona's history and he has to prove it once more. He's capable, a leader, optimistic.. If there's anyone who can lead Barca out of this situation, it's definitely Laporta."

Xavi's faith in Laporta may have played a significant role in causing him to perform a U-turn. The latter was elected Barcelona president in March 2021 and previously served between 2003 and 2010.

Laporta was behind Xavi's arrival at Camp Nou as manager three years ago. The duo have helped steer Barca to the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana working together.