Xavi planning a role change for Barcelona star - Reports

Barcelona boss Xavi has decided to develop Frenkie de Jong as a pivot and prepare him to take the mantle from Sergio Busquets, Spanish outlet Sport has reported.

Defensive midfielder Busquets has been one of the first names on Barcelona’s team sheet for nearly a decade-and-a-half. The Barcelona skipper links up with center-backs and full-backs and dictates the game from deep.

Unfortunately, for the Blaugrana, they will not be able to rely on Busquets for too long, as the 34-year-old is nearing the end of his career.

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Ruben Neves, Chelsea ace N’Golo Kante, and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi have been mentioned as possible replacements for Busquets, but the La Liga giants have an in-house replacement in mind.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport Given the difficulties to sign a top replacement for Busquets, Xavi has decided to convert Frenkie de Jong to the pivot position, and wants to renew Busquets for one more year to ease the transition. Given the difficulties to sign a top replacement for Busquets, Xavi has decided to convert Frenkie de Jong to the pivot position, and wants to renew Busquets for one more year to ease the transition.— @sport https://t.co/IX45RlhdUK

According to Sport, Barca are keen to preserve their financial resources and wish to turn De Jong into Busquets’ successor. It has been claimed that Xavi will oversee De Jong’s development, while the club will give Busquets a one-year contract extension, extending his stay until June 2024. They feel that Busquets’ presence would help De Jong with his transition.

De Jong currently sits ahead of Busquets in midfield, operating in a No. 8 role. Early in his Barcelona career, De Jong did play as a single pivot and looked right at home. He used his pace and ability to carry the ball to break the press and bring his attacking teammates more into play. It will be interesting to see how he fares under instructions from Xavi.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta insists Ousmane Dembele is not for sale

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have long been linked with a move for Barca’s Ousmane Dembele. It was believed that the Parisians would get him for free in the summer, but ultimately the move did not materialize and the Frenchman ended up signing a new deal at Barca.

Football Transfers/News @IbbyTransfers #FCB



“PSG links? Dembélé is NOT for sale, it’s not for €70m or any other fee. He’s not for sale”. Barcelona president Laporta: “We will discuss Ousmane Dembélé new deal in the next months. He’s excellent”, told @QueThiJugues “PSG links? Dembélé is NOT for sale, it’s not for €70m or any other fee. He’s not for sale”. Barcelona president Laporta: “We will discuss Ousmane Dembélé new deal in the next months. He’s excellent”, told @QueThiJugues. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB“PSG links? Dembélé is NOT for sale, it’s not for €70m or any other fee. He’s not for sale”. https://t.co/3Hw51Clv9p

Several media outlets have popped up with fresh reports about PSG’s interest in Dembele, mentioning a €70 million transfer fee. Barcelona president Joan Laporta has played down the rumors, insisting the player is not for sale.

“If PSG comes to sign him... we’ll tell them he’s not for sale. He’s one of the most important players we have. He has extraordinary speed. He’s a lightning bolt. Every time he gets the ball, he can beat people, and yesterday he scored a great goal. He will not leave for 70 million nor for any amount,” Laporta declared (via Barca Blaugranes

Dembele has been in fine form for Barcelona in the 2022-23 season, scoring six times and providing seven assists in 22 games across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes