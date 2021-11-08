Xavi rejected chance to replace Brazil manager Tite in 2022 in favour of Barcelona return: Reports

Xavi rejected the chance to replace Tite as the manager of the Brazilian national team. The Spanish midfielder rejected the offer in favor of a return to Barcelona, according to journalist Marcelo Bechler.

Barcelona have announced Xavi as their replacement for Ronald Koeman, who was sacked on October 28. The Spaniard has signed a three-year deal with the Catalans after leaving his role as Al-Sadd boss. At Barcelona, Xavi has been tasked with leading the club back to glory.

Xavi's return to Camp Nou as a manager has become a cause of excitement for Barcelona fans. However, it has emerged that the former midfielder had the chance to replace Tite as the manager of the Brazilian national team.

According to reports, Xavi was invited to work with Tite before eventually replacing the Brazilian as the Selecao boss in 2022. But he is claimed to have rejected the opportunity to return to his boyhood club.

Xavi spent the majority of his career as a football player at Barcelona. It is no surprise that the Spaniard snubbed the chance to take charge as Brazil's manager to return to his old home.

Tite has been in charge of Brazil since 2016. However, the upcoming World Cup in Qatar could be his last major outing with the side. Xavi, though, is no longer an option to replace him.

Xavi had been linked with the Barcelona managerial job for a long time

Xavi took charge as the head coach of Qatari club Al-Sadd after hanging up his boots in 2019. Despite being relatively inexperienced in the field of coaching, he had been linked with the Barcelona managerial role for a long time.

Barcelona were claimed to have identified Xavi as an option even before they hired Koeman as their coach last year. The 41-year-old, though, decided to remain with Al-Sadd, where he enjoyed significant success. Xavi won seven trophies with Al-Sadd during his two-year spell as their boss.

Having finally taken charge as the manager of the La Liga giants, Xavi will be hopeful of leading them to success. He helped Barcelona win several trophies as a player and will be looking to do the same as their manager.

Barcelona currently sit in 9th position in the La Liga table and second in their Champions League group. Those at Camp Nou are hopeful that Xavi is the right man to lead Barcelona forward.

