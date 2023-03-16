Xavi rejects Barcelona board's offer to sign Premier League star - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi has reportedly decided against signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves this summer. The Blaugrana are in search of a replacement for Sergio Busquets, who is nearing the end of his 16-year-long association with the club.

Busquets' contract with Barcelona is set to run down this summer. The club are eager to zero in on a replacement and make a move in the upcoming transfer window. According to El Nacional, the club's board had identified Ruben Neves as a possible replacement for the veteran midfielder.

However, as per the aforementioned report, Xavi is not sold on Neves and has urged the club to look for better options. He doesn't see the Portugal international as a long-term replacement for Busquets and believes he can only serve an interim role.

The report also claims that Barcelona had an agreement with Neves over a summer move. But now with Xavi deciding against onboarding him, they will have to look for other options.

The Spanish tactician is said to have been impressed by Real Sociedad's Martín Zubimendi and believes he could fill in for Busquets when he leaves the club. The 24-year-old signed a new contract with Sociedad in October last year, which could see him stay at the club until 2027.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona will approach their fellow La Liga club or look for options elsewhere. Multiple reports have claimed that they have also identified Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan as a possible signing.

Barcelona make one-year extension offer to Sergio Busquets - Reports

According to Relevo, Barcelona want Sergio Busquets to extend his stay with the club and sign a new deal. The report claims they have offered him a one-year extension with the option of increasing it by another year.

As per Cope, Busquets is said to be close to accepting the offer. However, the new contract could see the Spanish midfielder take a significant pay cut.

He has also been linked with moves to the MLS and Saudi Arabia but has reportedly turned down both those offers.

Poll : 0 votes