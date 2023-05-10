Xavi rejects chance to sign Chelsea linked star at Barcelona due to his party lifestyle: Reports 

According to El Nacional, Barcelona manager Xavi has rejected the chance to sign Chelsea linked Neymar Jr. due to his party-loving lifestyle. Neymar's future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has been in doubt.

The Brazilian attacker scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 matches before being ruled out of the season after undergoing ankle surgery. However, there are claims that PSG might look to offload Neymar.

He has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Chelsea touted as a potential destination for the player.

Neymar previously had an amazing stint at Barcelona. He scored 105 goals and provided 76 assists in 186 matches for the Catalan club. Neymar won eight trophies with the Blaugrana, including one UEFA Champions League and two La Liga titles.

While a return for the Brazilian superstar could be a dream scenario for the fans, Xavi has reportedly turned down the chance to sign him back due to his lifestyle outside the pitch.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Chelsea attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's time at Barcelona came to a premature end when he joined Chelsea at the start of the season. The Gabonese scored 13 goals in 24 appearances for the Catalan club.

Aubameyang, however, has failed to find his feet in London. He has struggled for regular game time and has scored only three goals in 21 appearances. The Blues, in all likelihood, would get rid of him in the summer.

Barca are reportedly interested in bringing him back to Camp Nou and sharpening their attack. However, the Blaugrana's financial situation could hamper a move as they need to reduce €200 million from their wage bill to register new players.

El Nacional also reported that the Blues are looking to offer an Aubameyang plus cash deal to Atletico Madrid to sign Joao Felix on a permanent basis. The Portuguese player is currently on loan at the Premier League club.

Diego Simeone, on the other hand, is looking for a goalscorer. Hence, pursuing a move for the former Arsenal striker could prove to be a difficult proposition for the Blaugrana.

