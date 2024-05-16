Xavi's decision to stay at Barcelona takes major twist and he could be sacked: Reports

Xavi's continuation with Barcelona is reportedly no longer set in stone. The Spanish coach made a dramatic U-turn over his initial decision to leave Camp Nou this summer.

Moroccan journalist Achraf Ben Ayad reports that it's not guaranteed Xavi will stay at Barca. There appears to be hesitancy from the La Liga giants' president Joan Laporta for the coach to resume.

Ben Ayad claims a decision over Xavi's future is set to arrive in the coming days and Camp Nou is bracing itself. He has a year left on his contract and was ready to leave a month ago.

Spanish outlet Tot Costa reports that Laporta was infuriated by Xavi's comments this week about needing reinforcements this summer. Barcelona's president felt this contrasted discussions between them over his future.

Xavi performed a U-turn despite constantly insisting his decision to leave wouldn't change. He said in early April (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"The decision I made is the right one, it has given a peaceful mind to the club, the players, even the press but also for me and for the environment… but I’m not changing my mind."

Barcelona enjoyed an upturn in form at the turn of the year, propelling them into La Liga title contention. They eventually missed out to Real Madrid and were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain in the quarterfinals.

However, both parties felt there was unfinished business and this led to the Catalans manager backtracking. The club's vice-president Rafa Yuste explained his stance (via ESPN):

"He is a Barça guy, he is the coach who can lead our project and our young players from the club... I am happy [with Xavi staying] because I always defended the continuity of the project he started two-and-a-half years ago."

Xavi was appointed Barcelona boss in November 2021. He ended the Blaugrana's four-year wait for the title by guiding them to glory last season. His side have won 87 of 139 games across competitions during his tenure.

Joan Laporta reportedly hasn't traveled with Barcelona for the Almeria clash, considers firing Xavi

Joan Laporta could call time on Xavi's reign.

Tot Costa also reports that Laporta hasn't traveled with Barcelona for their La Liga encounter with Almeria tonight (May 16). That game takes place at Power Horse Stadium and the president's absence paints a picture of the discontent.

El Chiringuito TV reports that Laporta is furious with Xavi and is considering firing him over the coming days. He may decide to part with the Barca boss regardless of tonight's result.

Xavi and Laporta have held a strong friendship during the former's reign. It appears his comments about the Catalans' financial struggles haven't gone down well with the higher-ups.

