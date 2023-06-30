Xavi says no to signing versatile 29-year-old star at Barcelona: Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is reportedly not on board with the idea of signing Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco.

The Blaugrana outfit won the right to buy Carrasco for €19 million this summer when they sold Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid for €3 million in January. But according to El Nacional, they are unwilling to exercise that option.

It could be due to the fact that the financially-troubled club are finding it hard to part with such an amount. But it is also said that Barca don't believe Carrasco, whose deal expires in June 2024, is worth the money Atletico want for him.

The 29-year-old's versatility is one of his strongest suits. He can play anywhere in attack and down the left flank but has been majorly used by Diego Simeone as a left-sided midfielder with defensive responsibilities.

Even after Jordi Alba's departure, Barcelona have Alejandro Balde and Marcos Alonso as their options at left-back. The aforementioned report does not, however, rule out the possibility of Carrasco moving to Spotify Camp Nou.

It is believed that Barca could come to the table if Atletico lower their asking price or if Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres are sold. Carrasco has registered 47 goals and 44 assists in 263 games across his three spells with Los Colchoneros.

What Atletico teammate has said about Yannick Carrasco's potential Barcelona move

Axel Witsel and Yannick Carrasco share a close bond on and off the pitch. They have been teammates at Atletico Madrid since the central midfielder's move to Spain last summer and also played side-by-side for Belgium.

Witsel, who signed a two-year deal with Los Colchoneros when he signed from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, was asked to address Carrasco's future in April. Speaking before Atletico's 1-0 La Liga loss against Barcelona on 23 April, he said:

"Carrasco has a contract here for a longer time. I think Yannick will continue here. Although this is a question for him, but I hope he's still here."

The two played 37 games across competitions as teammates last season and could increase that number further if Carrasco doesn't move to Barcelona this summer.

Poll : 0 votes