Xavi set to make bold decision and start 20-year-old Barcelona star against Real Madrid in El Clasico this weekend - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is reportedly ready to start midfielder Fermin Lopez against Real Madrid in the season's first El Clasico this weekend.

Los Blancos travel to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on 28 October as La Liga leaders, with 25 points from 10 matches. Barca sit in third position, with 24 points to their name.

The Catalan giants could finish top of the table after gameweek 10 if other results go their way. But for that, they will have to be at their best to beat a Real Madrid side that has won 11 out of their 13 matches across competitions this season.

Xavi will not have Pedri and Frenkie de Jong to count on in midfield. According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t BarcaUniversal), this will allow Lopez to make the Catalan tactician's starting XI against Real Madrid.

Apparently, Xavi believes the 20-year-old is as good as a new signing after missing out on Manchester City's Bernardo Silva and Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso this summer. The decision to potentially start Lopez against Los Merengues could raise a few eyebrows.

All eight of the Spanish midfielder's senior Barcelona appearances have come this season, and only three of those have been starts. If he features this weekend, then it will be his first taste of El Clasico with Barca, whom he joined from Real Betis' academy in 2016.

Barcelona star will enter Real Madrid derby on the back of a stellar performance

Barcelona's Fermin Lopez was the star of the show in his team's 2-1 UEFA Champions League group stage win against Shakhtar Donetsk on 25 October.

Ilkay Gundogan's pass found the Spaniard's run inside the box, whose left-footed shot hit the post before falling to Ferran Torres. The former Manchester City forward made no mistake on the follow-up and while the goal was initially flagged for offside, a VAR check reversed the decision.

A few minutes later, Lopez hit a thunderous right-footed shot that crashed into the inside of the post before nestling into the net. In what was a coming-of-age performance, he took five shots, created three chances, and won seven duels before being subbed off in the 82nd minute.

Barca head into the Clasico against Real Madrid on top of their Champions League group, with nine points from three games.