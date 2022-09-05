Xavi set to rest 4 Barcelona stars ahead of Champions League opener against Viktoria Plzen: Reports

Barcelona coach Xavi will rest four of his first-team players in the Champions League opening-day fixture against Viktoria Plzen, a report from Mundo Deportivo (via Football-Espana) has claimed.

The Blaugrana, who are yet to taste defeat in the 2022-23 campaign, are set to take on Viktoria Plzen in their Champions League Group C opener on Wednesday (September 7). Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are the other two teams in their highly-competitive group.

Like most teams competing in the Champions League, Xavi’s Barcelona have a packed pre-World Cup schedule. To keep his squad fresh, the former Barca midfielder has reportedly decided to rest four key players in Wednesday’s clash against Czech First League champions. As per the aforementioned report, center-back duo Eric Garcia and Ronald Araujo are set to be rested, with forward Ousmane Dembele and center-midfielder Gavi also joining them.

All four players have been ever-present in Xavi’s XI since the start of the 2021-22 campaign. Keeping the unforgiving calendar in mind, it would not be surprising to see Xavi bring in four fresh faces in their Group C opener.

Barcelona have thus far featured in four La Liga games, recording three wins and a draw. With 10 points, they currently sit in second place. La Liga holders Real Madrid presently sit at the summit with 12 points from four fixtures.

Barcelona must start their Champions League campaign with a strong performance against Viktoria Plzen

Pitted alongside Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, and Viktoria Plzen, Barcelona arguably have the toughest group in the Champions League this season. Qualifying as winners or even as runners-up might not be a straightforward affair, meaning they cannot afford to take any game for granted.

Viktoria Plzen are arguably the weakest team in the group, but the Czech outfit could frustrate the Camp Nou outfit with their defensive solidity. To ensure the visitors do not get the upper hand, Barca must start the game on the front foot and be on the lookout for goalscoring opportunities.

Goal difference also plays a part in UCL group-stage qualification, meaning it could do the Catalans a world of good if they get a big win on Wednesday night.

