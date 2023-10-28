Xavi surprised by Barcelona star's quick recovery from injury ahead of Real Madrid clash - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez disclosed his roster for the much-anticipated face-off against Real Madrid earlier today. Unexpectedly, defender Jules Kounde was included in the squad, although it was assumed he would be out of contention due to injury.

Contrary to early speculation, both Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski found themselves on the list, cleared to play by the medical staff. While the absence of Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Sergi Roberto hardly raised any eyebrows, it was Jules Kounde's inclusion that was the surprise.

According to journalist Adria Albets (via Barca Universal), Xavi Hernandez himself was most astonished by Kounde's remarkable return. The French defender had been sidelined with a knee sprain incurred during a match against FC Porto. Initial diagnoses had marked him unavailable for at least five weeks. This timeframe seemed to rule him out for the all-important Clasico against Real Madrid.

Despite this, Kounde exceeded expectations by rejoining the Barcelona squad for training last Friday. While whispers circulated that his participation in El Clasico was still an outside chance, Kounde managed to defy medical projections and naysayers.

To Xavi's astonishment, he got the green light from the medical team and was made available for the official roster, all in a brisk 20 days. It has been an unusual timeline, especially as his knee injury usually requires over a month's healing.

Barcelona and Real Madrid gear up for El Clasico amid intense La Liga contest

While Barcelona sailed to a La Liga title last season with relative ease, this year paints a markedly different picture. Real Madrid have a golden opportunity to leapfrog current table-toppers Girona by securing a win today, with Barca hot on their heels.

Both titans are in sparkling form, with Barcelona yet to taste defeat this season in any competition. Real Madrid's single stumble came in the form of a crushing loss to Atletico Madrid, a rare misstep in which they conceded three of their seven goals across ten La Liga fixtures.

The UK audience, however, will have to settle for match summaries and highlights due to the longstanding Saturday 3 pm broadcasting blackout. Keegan Pierce, La Liga's Head of International Development for the UK and Ireland, expressed disappointment over the restriction (via Evening Standard):

"We’re disappointed that British fans cannot watch El Clasico this weekend due to the UK's self-imposed Saturday 3 pm rule. While we fully support measures to promote attendance, we believe the blackout should be limited to the televising of domestic football, not overseas competitions."

Real Madrid have an ace up their sleeve in Jude Bellingham, who is set to make his competitive El Clasico debut. All eyes will be on the young talent, as he is expected to rise to the grand occasion.