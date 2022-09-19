Xavi tells Barcelona legend Gerard Pique he is going to play even lesser now after hearing him complain about his playing time in the dressing room - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has reportedly told defender Gerard Pique that his game time will be further reduced after hearing his complaints in the dressing room as per Managing Barca.

The veteran defender was reportedly open about his unhappiness with his reduced game time at the club this season. Upon hearing this issue being discussed in the dressing room, Xavi further piled on Pique's misery by declaring that he will be playing even less than before.

As per Sport (via Capology), the centre-back earns a staggering €52 million per season and is the highest-paid player at the club. The report added that the Catalans see him as an obstacle to their financial and sporting plans for the future due to his huge wages.

Pique's limited game time this season

After playing 39 games last season, Pique has played in only two out of eight games across competitions for Barcelona in the ongoing campaign. He started in their La Liga match against Cadiz, which they won 4-0.

Pique also played 45 minutes in the Blaugrana's UEFA Champions League opener against Viktoria Plzen.

Barcelona notably signed new centre-backs Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde this summer. Paired with the development of La Masia product Eric Garcia and Uruguayan import Ronald Araujo, Pique's future at the club looks bleak.

The Spanish veteran is currently 35 years old and is unlikely to be a starter ahead of the more promising, younger players at the club. His current deal at the Spotify Camp Nou runs until the summer of 2024.

Barcelona in good form this season

Barcelona have spent over €150 million to restructure their squad this summer, while also facing problems in registering their new signings.

Following the departures of some players viewed as surplus to requirements, the Catalans have done well to integrate their new signings into the club. They drew their first league game against Rayo Vallecano but have since won all the subsequent five games in La Liga to sit second in the standings.

The Blaugrana opened their Champions League account with a 5-1 win against Plzen. Despite playing well against Bayern Munich in their second match, they lost the game 2-0 at the Allianz Arena. They will next face Inter Milan in Europe after the international break on 4 October.

Xavi's team is slowly beginning to gel as a squad and has been playing a fluid, attacking brand of football that has become synonymous with the club over the years.

