Xavi tells Barcelona star to leave in the summer or get ready to be thrown out of the squad - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi has made it clear to Jordi Alba that the left-back does not have a place in his plans for the future, according to Catalonian outlet El Nacional.

Alba, 34, has been on the Spanish giants' books since joining them from Valencia in 2012. He has won every major trophy, including the UEFA Champions League and La Liga (five times) with the Blaugrana.

However, the veteran has fallen behind 19-year-old left-back Alajendro Balde this season. Alba has amassed 1721 minutes of playing time across competitions this term, while the teenager has clocked 2823 minutes.

The Spain international is said to be prepared to continue as a backup for Balde. However, Xavi views Marcos Alonso as a better option than Alba, according to the aforementioned source.

Barcelona have decided to offload Alba ahead of the 2023-24 season, as per the report. Getting the full-back off the wage bill would ease the Camp Nou outfit's financial constraints.

Alba, meanwhile, is keen to stay with the Blaugrana until his contract ends in June 2024. Hence, Xavi has reportedly warned the former Valencia man that his prominence will continue to decrease next season.

Xavi took a similar approach with Gerard Pique earlier this campaign. The former defender was forced to retire after making only four La Liga starts in the first half of the season. Alba has been informed that he could be in a similar situation next term despite previously playing 108 games with the manager.

It remains to be seen if Alba will thus agree to leave Barcelona this summer. He could either terminate his contract or reduce his salary.

Barcelona star Jordi Alba has interest from Saudi Arabia

Jordi Alba is said to be keen to stay at Barcelona until the expiry of his contract. However, he will not be without any option if he leaves the Camp Nou outfit ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal have been credited with an interest in signing the left-back. According to French journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, the Riyadh-based club have already made an offer to the veteran.

Alba is reportedly one of three players Al-Hilal are planning to sign to convince Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi to join them. Al-Za'eem have also made an offer to Sergio Busquets, who has confirmed he will leave the Blaugrana this summer, as well as PSG midfielder Marco Verratti.

It is unclear if Alba is open to moving to Saudi Arabia or prefers to stay in Europe. A reunion with long-term friend Messi at Al-Hilal could be tempting for him.

