Barcelona manager Xavi is reportedly trying to convince Sergi Roberto to stay at the club despite rumours linking him with a move to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.

According to MLS expert Matt Doyle, the Herons could make a move for the Spanish midfielder, who can also play at right-back. They recently sold their experienced starter DeAndre Yedlin to FC Cincinnati in a highly unexpected move, leaving a void at the right-back position.

Since they also have an international roster slot open, Doyle remarked that a move for Roberto could be highly likely for the David Beckham-owned MLS outfit.

However, Xavi recently announced his intentions to continue as Barca manager beyond the conclusion of the 2023-24 season. He had earlier announced that he would be departing the club at the end of the season, but has now changed his mind on the move.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Xavi will try to keep Roberto at the club, viewing him as an important player having a great influence in the dressing room.

In a post on X, Romano wrote:

"Barcelona will discuss Sergi Roberto’s contract again soon as Xavi considers him an important player on the pitch and in the dressing room. After initial round of talks, Sergi’s camp and Barca will talk again but there are chances for him to stay again."

Roberto could be reunited with his old friends and ex-Barca superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba at Inter Miami, or continue as Barca captain. Xavi will be hoping that he can convince the Spanish star to take the second option and stay at Camp Nou.

La Liga upstarts Girona also keen on signing Barcelona's Sergi Roberto in the upcoming transfer window

Upstart La Liga side Girona are also keen on making a move for Barcelona club captain Sergi Roberto in the upcoming transfer window, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Roberto's contract at the Camp Nou is set to expire at the end of the season, and Girona are keen to make him their marquee free transfer.

Barca manager Xavi has previously implored the club to extend the Spaniard's contract at the club, but nothing has materialized yet in that aspect.

Girona are ready to offer Roberto a long contract with the opportunity to stay close to Barcelona as well. They have also qualified for the Europa League already, and are likely to secure a Champions League spot in the next few matchdays.

It will be really interesting to see if Roberto ends up staying at Barcelona, or take his services to either Girona or Inter Miami.