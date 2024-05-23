Xavi unhappy and frustrated with current situation at Barcelona - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi is reportedly very sad regarding his situation at the club. According to journalist Achraf Ben Ayad, despite his unhappiness, he is keen on finishing the season off in a professional manner.

It has been a disappointing season for La Blaugrana as they have been unable to replicate their success from the previous campaign. They are set to finish miles behind (12 points) Real Madrid in the La Liga race. They also suffered an embarrassing exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. The Catalan giants had a 3-2 win at the Parc des Princes, only to lose 4-1 at home to be sent crashing out of the tournament.

Xavi's troubles have been compounded by the fact that he announced his intention to leave the club back in January. After the Barcelona management and fans begged him to stay, he obliged and decided to continue his stint with the club. However, with reports now claiming that he could be sacked at the end of the campaign, his frustrations are understandable.

La Blaugrana will play their final game of the season against Sevilla on May 26 to wrap up their La Liga campaign. A decision on the Spaniard's future is expected to be taken soon after the game. Former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has been mentioned as a candidate to take over should Xavi be sacked.

Barcelona star opens up on future at club

Lewandowski is keen on staying at Barca.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski insisted that his priority is to remain at the club next season. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, the Polish superstar claimed that the side would compete for trophies next season and be much stronger.

He said:

“Of course, for me it is super clear. I want to win many titles with Barcelona and I am sure that next season we will be even stronger and we will also win titles.

“I always want the best, not just for me, but for my teammates and I am sure that this team will win titles next season because I see what we do each day. For me, that is what matters because this is a club that I hold close to my heart. I want to give a lot for the team and the club.”

Lewandowski has had a decent campaign for Barcelona after enduring a run of poor form mid-season. In 48 appearances across competitions, he has bagged 25 goals and nine assists.

However, it has been a season to forget for the Catalan giants, winning no silverware and will look to bounce back next season.