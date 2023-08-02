Xavi wants Arsenal legend to join his coaching staff at Barcelona: Reports 

Barcelona boss Xavi has reportedly called Arsenal legend Santi Cazorla in a bid to persuade him to join his backroom staff.

According to Spanish outlet Bar Canaletes (via BarcaUniversal), Xavi has contacted Cazorla and asked him to join Barca's coaching team. The veteran Spanish midfielder is currently without a club after leaving Qatari side Al-Sadd SC.

However, Cazorla is said to be apprehensive about the move as he wants to continue playing. The former Arsenal midfielder played under Xavi at Al-Sadd until his fellow countryman left for Barcelona in late 2021. He knows his tactical plan and philosophy.

The 38-year-old has been undergoing his coaching badges while still playing. However, he has also received coaching offers from sides such as Levante and Real Oviedo which could scupper the Blaugrana's chances.

Cazorla is regarded as one of Spanish football's finest playmaking talents of this past decade. He made 180 appearances for Arsenal, chipping in with 74 goal contributions. The veteran midfielder moved to Villarreal in 2018 after recovering from a potentially career-ending knee ligament injury that sidelined him for 636 days.

The Spaniard would provide Xavi and Barcelona with an abundance of experience and proven knowledge of playing the possessional style the Blaugrana boss likes. Yet, it seems he is still intent on continuing his playing career.

Xavi backed then-Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla to join him at Barcelona in 2015

Cazorla was impressing for the Gunners in 2015.

This isn't the first time Xavi has wanted his former Spanish teammate Cazorla to join him at Camp Nou. The Barca icon talked up a potential move for the former Arsenal midfielder and Manchester City legend David Silva in 2015. He said (via Metro):

"There is some great Spanish football talent around. Who would I sign for Barcelona? [David] Silva and Cazorla."

Cazorla was shining at the Emirates at that point and came off a season that saw him net eight goals and 15 assists in 53 games across competitions. Xavi has a history of luring Spanish talent to the Blaugrana. He reportedly played a crucial role in Cesc Fabregas' move to Barca from Arsenal four years earlier.

However, his fellow countryman remained with the Gunners and went on to win two FA Cups with the north London giants. The Catalan giants didn't make a move for Cazorla but Xavi's admiration of him was clear.

The duo were part of the Spain national team that won the UEFA European Championships in 2008 and 2012. The Barca manager now wants to reunite with his former international teammate as part of his coaching staff.