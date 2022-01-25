Xavi wants Barcelona to re-sign Andres Iniesta for 'sports management' role - Reports

Barcelona boss Xavi is keen to bring former team-mate Andres Iniesta back to Camp Nou in a 'sports management' role, according to reports.

The Catalans brought in club legend Xavi as their manager last November, replacing Ronald Koeman. Having taken charge of his former club, the Spaniard has set his eyes on taking the team back to the top in Europe.

While Barcelona are prepared to back Xavi in the transfer market, the 42-year-old has also identified the need to bring in certain characters that would help the side claw their way back to the top. The manager's desire to do so was evident when Blaugrana re-signed Dani Alves as a player and brought club doctor Ricard Pruna back.

According to Barcelona-focused outlet Culemania [via El Nacional], Xavi now wants to bring Inieista back to the club. While the 37-year-old is currently plying his trade in Japan for Vissel Kobe, he will not be returning as a player to Camp Nou.

If the report is to be believed, the Catalans want the midfielder to take a position behind-the-scenes. Xavi is claimed to have requested club president Joan Laporta to facilitate Iniesta's return.

It is worth noting that Iniesta has a contract with Vissel Kobe until January 2024. So it remains to be seen if Barcelona can strike a deal with the Japanese outfit to acquire the veteran's services.

Should such an agreement materialise, Iniesta could join former team-mate Carles Puyol in a 'sports management' role. Like the Vissel Kobe star, Blaugrana have also held talks with the former defender over a potential return.

The La Liga giants bringing club legend Andres Iniesta back would not come as a surprise. Blaugrana president Joan Laporta recently left the door open for the midfielder to return to Camp Nou.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB Barcelona president Laporta on Leo Messi and Iniesta return: “I don’t rule anything out. It happened with Dani, age is a number. They’re two great players. I can’t predict what will happen tomorrow, they’re still playing & contracted to other clubs. You never know…”. Barcelona president Laporta on Leo Messi and Iniesta return: “I don’t rule anything out. It happened with Dani, age is a number. They’re two great players. I can’t predict what will happen tomorrow, they’re still playing & contracted to other clubs. You never know…”. 🔵🔴 #FCB https://t.co/xr49JuaWCF

Laporta did not rule out the possibility of Iniesta being back at the club when asked about it during Daniel Alves' presentation event. He told a press conference:

"I do not rule it [Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona] out."

With both Xavi and Laporta seemingly open to the idea of bringing Iniesta back, it remains to be seen if the Catalans will facilitate the midfielder's return. It is also unclear whether Vissel Kobe would be prepared to sanction a move for him. Iniesta left Blaugrana for the Japanese club in the summer of 2018.

