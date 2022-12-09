Xavi wants Barcelona to renew 30-year-old star's contract - Reports

Barcelona coach Xavi wants the club to hand Sergi Roberto a contract extension, Catalonian outlet ARA has reported.

The Blaugrana are reportedly set to undergo major changes at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, with club captain Sergio Busquets tipped to leave after running down his contract. Jordi Alba’s future is also up in the air, while Gerard Pique has already hung up his boots. It has been claimed that Xavi wants to keep hold of a few experienced players, one of whom is believed to be Roberto.

Roberto, 30, will be out of contract in June 2023, but Xavi reportedly wants to keep hold of him for one more season. The Barca manager is reportedly a big admirer of the Spaniard and values his experience at the highest level of football. Roberto is also valued for his versatility, as he can not only play as a right-back but also in midfield.

Roberto, too, is reportedly keen on extending his stay at Camp Nou. It is believed that Roberto wants to become Barcelona's first-team captain, which could happen if both Busquets and Alba leave at the end of the season. The Catalonian club, however, have not yet finalized their intention of extending Roberto’s contract.

The La Masia graduate has been with the senior team since July 2013. He has thus far featured in 328 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 14 times and claiming 39 assists.

The Spain international has been a key figure for Barcelona in the 2022-23 season, stepping up in Ronald Araujo’s absence. He has played 12 games for Barcelona this season, recording two goals and two assists.

Barcelona director admits they are not yet discussing Jordi Alba’s renewal

Jordi Alba is seemingly not as integral to the team as he once was. The 33-year-old left-back has played only 12 games for Barcelona this season, coming on as a substitute in three of those matches.

With left-back Alejandro Balde firing on all cylinders, Barca do not seem too eager to extend Alba's stay. Despite his contract expiring in less than two years, there are no plans in place to secure his future.

When asked to comment on Jordi Alba’s future at the club, sporting director Jordi Cruyff told the press (via Barca Universal):

“We are not yet on this topic. Today the squads are no longer starting eleven but you have different profiles of full-backs, central defenders, midfielders, attackers, and wingers. They are all a little different and the coach needs to have the best possible squad at his disposal.”

Since joining from Valencia in 2012, Jordi Alba has pitched in with multiple decisive performances for Barca. Over the last decade, Alba has played 441 games for the club, recording 25 goals and 95 assists. His performances have helped the Catalans to five La Liga titles and a Champions League trophy amongst other honors.

