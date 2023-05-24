Xavi wants Barcelona to replace exit-bound Sergio Busquets with €60 million-rated midfielder this summer: Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has reportedly expressed his desire to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi this summer as a long-term replacement for the outgoing Sergio Busquets.

Zubimendi, 24, has established himself as a vital presence in the dressing room for Los Txuri-urdin over the past couple of terms. Since making his debut for his boyhood club in 2019, he has guided them to one Copa del Rey triumph.

A right-footed holding midfielder blessed with passing and anticipation, Zubimendi has been linked with the Blaugrana for quite a while. However, the Spaniard's €60 million release clause has proved to be an obstacle for them.

As per reliable journalist Adria Albets, Xavi has told Barcelona's top brass to prioritize Zubimendi as the top candidate to replace Busquets. He has insisted that his club must rope him in before any other summer signings.

Apart from Zubimendi, the Catalan giants are also keeping tabs on Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich and Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Ruben Neves. However, they are believed to be ready to go all-in for the Real Sociedad midfielder.

Prior to Barcelona's 2-1 home loss against Real Sociedad last Sunday, Xavi lauded Zubimendi. He told reporters:

"Zubimendi is an extraordinary pivot. He dominates the game, the moments with and without the ball. He wins duels, he is truly an extraordinary player in that position. He understands the model we like here at Barcelona."

Meanwhile, Zubimendi has poured water on the recent links to the La Liga giants. He told Mundo Deportivo:

"I have neither heard about any rumor nor wanted to do anything. I don't know if I can leave the club or not but I haven't even considered it. I have already said it several times, to emphasize more, but the media don't listen."

Overall, Zubimendi has registered four goals and six assists in 140 games across all competitions for his club.

Barcelona earmark Argentina international as midfield target: Reports

According to Todofichajes, Barcelona have earmarked Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez as one of their targets.

Rodriguez, whose current deal is set to expire in June of 2024, has impressed the La Liga champions with his physical attributes and tactical acumen. His experience in Spain could also help fashion a transfer to the Catalan giants.

Should the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner join Xavi Hernandez's outfit this summer, he would emerge as a first-team option for them. He could effectively fill in Sergio Busquets' boots and form a midfield trio with Pedri and Gavi.

Rodriguez, 29, has established himself as a key starter for Los Verdiblancos since arriving from Liga MX outfit America for €4 million in January 2020. He helped them lift the famed Copa del Rey trophy in the 2020-21 season.

Poll : 0 votes