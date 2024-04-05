Xavi wants Barcelona to sign 26-year-old Spain international to continue as head coach: Reports 

Xavi is reportedly eager for Barcelona to sign Girona midfielder Aleix Garcia as he reconsiders his decision to leave at the end of the season.

El Nacional reports that Xavi feels it's vital that Barca strengthen their core and wants more control in the middle of the park. The Spanish coach is a massive admirer of Garcia who has shone at the Estadi Montilivi this season.

Garcia has appeared 32 times across competitions for Girona, registering three goals and six assists. He's earned plaudits for his football intelligence and helping Michel's side in transition, playing a significant role in their surprise La Liga title challenge.

Barcelona's midfield has been plagued by injury issues this season with Gavi spending the majority sidelined with an ACL injury. Frenkie de Jong and Pedri have also nursed knocks throughout the campaign.

Xavi has asked Barca president Joan Laporta to sign the one-cap Spain international. He's expected to head to this summer's European Championships with La Roja but his club future could lie at Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana won't have to fork out a hefty fee for Garcia as he has a €20 million release clause. This hugely benefits the Catalan giants as they're dealing with financial issues.

Xavi is leaving Barcelona as things stand but he could perform a U-turn if the La Liga giants agree with such decisions as signing Garcia are made. He's overseen an impressive turnaround leading to an upturn in form and a working system allowing several stars including Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde to shine.

Barcelona's Andreas Christensen will reportedly undergo medical tests ahead of PSG clash

Andreas Christensen could be fit to face PSG.

Xavi led Barcelona to the La Liga title for the first time since 2019 last season. He's also managed to guide the Blaugrana to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2020.

The Catalan giants have been drawn against Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain. The first leg of their tie takes place at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday (April 10).

Barca have been fretting over the availability of Andreas Christensen. The Denmark international, who has flourished in a new midfield role, has dealt with Achilles discomfort prior to last week's international break.

Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal) reports that Christensen will undergo tests to determine whether he'll be fit to face PSG. He's not taken part in team training but is in contention to play and start against the Parisians.

Christensen has been a prominent member of Xavi's side this season, appearing 33 times across competitions. He's managed two assists and stepped up into a defensive midfield role admirably.

