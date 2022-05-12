Xavi wants at least 8 new signings to revamp Barcelona squad this summer: Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is reportedly desperate for a squad overhaul this summer, with the Spain legend wanting at least eight new players.

Following a disastrous start to the campaign which saw former manager Ronald Koeman dismissed in October, Xavi has somewhat steadied the ship and guided the Blaugrana to second place in La Liga.

However, Barcelona have endured a rare trophyless campaign after they were knocked out in the Europa League quarter-final by Eintracht Frankfurt. They also recently matched a club record of three consecutive home defeats.

Mundo Deportivo reports that the Barcelona hierarchy want to make improving the first-team squad a priority this summer. Xavi and his team will be hoping the club have the financial resources to compete with European powerhouses in the transfer market.

The club are aware that they need to be competing for titles, which they recognize will be difficult with the current squad. Barca officials believe they are becoming too reliant on certain individuals, with Pedri's long absence this term particularly noticeable.

The Mundo Deportivo report also claims that Barca have already agreed to deals with Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen and AC Milan midfielder Frank Kessie. Both players will be out of a contract this summer.

Which players are Barcelona chasing this summer?

The Spanish outlet writes that the club's main transfer priorities this summer are a centre-half, a left-back, a winger and a 'top level' centre-forward.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has reportedly already agreed to a two-year deal to join the Camp Nou this summer on a free transfer. However, the club recognizes other defensive targets Pau Torres, Kalidou Koulibaly and Jules Kounde are all too expensive.

With Jordi Alba being the club's only recognized left-back, Azpilicueta's Blues and Spain teammate Marcos Alonso is being touted as a potential option. Celta Vigo full-back Javi Galan and Benfica's Alex Grimaldo, who Barca let go in 2016 are two other available options.

Leeds United winger Raphinha has also been named in the report. The 25-year-old Brazilian international, whose agent is former Blaugrana star Deco, has already agreed to terms on a transfer.

Raphinha's transfer will depend on whether his current side are relegated from the Premier League, or if current winger Ousmane Dembele signs a contract extension.

Xavi's priority is reportedly a striker of the highest quality, which has led to rumors of the club wanting to sign Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski. The Spanish giants have also been linked to Liverpool pair Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, both of whom are out of contract next summer.

