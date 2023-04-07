Xavi wants to sign 5 new players at Barcelona alongside ‘icing on the cake’ Lionel Messi - Reports

Despite Barcelona's financial struggles, head coach Xavi Hernandez has his sights set on making five crucial signings this summer, alongside Lionel Messi.

The Catalan giants are aiming to bolster their squad and reclaim their position as a dominant force in Europe, according to reports by Javi Miguel (via Barca Universal).

Barcelona's top priority is the right-back position, with Eric Garcia potentially leaving due to the club's need to generate revenue. This leaves Xavi with the task of finding a reliable replacement, with Juan Foyth being a dream but an unlikely option.

Benjamin Pavard and Thomas Meunier have been suggested as more practical options.

The club are also seeking a low-cost center-half for squad depth, as they need a backup for Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde. Inigo Martinez has reportedly already agreed to join the team and could be the signing Barca make in the position this summer.

Barca plan to make changes in the attacking midfield, with the team's over-dependence on Pedri and Ousmane Dembele highlighted as an area of concern. Players like Ilkay Gundogan and Daichi Kamada have been mentioned as potential solutions to this problem, with Gundogan seeming like the main target.

The fourth priority position is the backup for star striker Robert Lewandowski, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be a viable option.

Finally, Barcelona are in need of a left winger, as Xavi has struggled to improve the width of play with the team's current options on the right. Yannick Carrasco and Ez Abde have been mentioned as potential players to fill this role.

Despite the club's financial difficulties, Xavi is determined to bring in the necessary reinforcements to strengthen the squad and compete at the highest level once again.

With Lionel Messi's potential return being the icing on the cake for Barcelona, the team's fans can look forward to a busy and exciting summer transfer window.

Lionel Messi could play as a midfielder under Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona

According to renowned journalist and Messi biographer, Guillem Balague, Xavi has some bold plans in store for his former teammate. The superstar has long been known for his incredible skills as a forward. However, he is now set to take on a new role as a midfielder, according to Balague.

Discussing Lionel Messi, the journalist revealed on BBC Sport (via GiveMeSport):

"Leo and [Barcelona president Joan] Laporta have not spoken but obviously Barcelona keep pushing the idea that yes, they are going to go for it. The main engine is manager Xavi who speaks very regularly to Messi and quite clearly paints him a picture of a team that needs his quality.

"Xavi tells Lionel Messi he will be used as one of the two midfielders in front of the holding one, very close to what he does with Argentina. Xavi has thought of different ways for that to work and every time Leo hears about this, his eyes light up," he added.

