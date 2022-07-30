Xavi ‘willing to get rid’ of 21-year-old Barcelona star to sign Azpilicueta from Chelsea: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly open to the prospect of parting ways with USMNT right-back Sergino Dest as they continue their chase of Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

According to ESPN, Barcelona boss Xavi is ready to sell the 21-year-old as the right-back has failed to impress and make the most of his opportunities since the Spaniard took over the reigns at Camp Nou.

Barcelona have enjoyed an incredible summer as they have signed most of their top transfer targets despite their dire financial situation. The club have been able to acquire Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Jules Kounde.

The Catalan giants must, however, move on some fringe players and assets to balance the books, register their new signings, and be within the Financial Fair Play rules. Sergino Dest has seemingly fallen into that category at Barcelona.

The right-back joined the club from Ajax in 2020 for €21 million. He immediately became a regular starter for the Spanish giants, making 41 appearances in all competitions during his debut season at Camp Nou.

However, a slump in form resulted in him falling behind Dani Alves and Sergi Roberto in the pecking order last season. He made just 21 La Liga appearances for Xavi's side. He could therefore be sold to create space in the squad and raise the funds required to sign Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

According to 90min, Barcelona are confident of signing the Spaniard. Azpilicueta could be the ideal replacement for Dani Alves, who left the club after the end of last season. The 32-year-old has made 476 appearances for Chelsea and has helped the club win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, an EFL Cup, a Champions League, and two Europa League titles.

Barcelona plotting move for another Chelsea defender

Apart from Cesar Azpilicueta, Barcelona could attempt to sign Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso before the close of the summer transfer window. The Catalan giants lack adequate cover and competition for veteran defender Jordi Alba.

Marcos Alonso has been a great servant for Chelsea since joining the Blues from Fiorentina in 2016. He has made over 210 appearances for the club and has scored 29 goals. The 31-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign, scoring five goals in 46 appearances in all competitions.

He enjoyed an extended run in the club's starting line-up during the second half of the campaign as Ben Chilwell was ruled out of action due to a serious knee injury. However, the full-back could fall behind Chilwell and Emerson Palmieri in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge next season due to his lack of pace and physicality.

The Transfer of Marcos Alonso (31) to Barcelona is at the final stage. Final negotations are planned after the US-Tour

His technical and attacking abilities make him the ideal transfer target for the La Liga club. According to 90min, the Catalan giants are confident of signing the left-back this summer.

