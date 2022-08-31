Xavi worried about photos related to Gerard Pique’s infidelities with Shakira disrupting day-to-day affairs at Barcelona: Reports

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is still embroiled in the after-effects of his separation from Shakira, and this has taken a new turn regarding affairs at Camp Nou. New photographs and videos regarding the 35-year-old's infidelities are set to be released on social media by the paparazzi within the next few days.

According to Catalan publication El Nacional, Barca manager Xavi Hernandez is concerned about how this will affect life at the club.

The media set to be released is said to include Pique's relationship with Clara Chia, as well as pictures from as far back as 2016. These potential releases could see Pique's football performances suffer dramatically, while also disrupting the day-to-day affairs at Camp Nou.

Xavi's concerns are not unfounded, as Pique is already having a difficult time with the developing situation.

FC Barcelona Fans Nation @fcbfn_live Gerard Piqué has been benched for three consecutive matches now.



Jordi Alba has been benched for two consecutive matches. Gerard Piqué has been benched for three consecutive matches now.Jordi Alba has been benched for two consecutive matches. ❗Gerard Piqué has been benched for three consecutive matches now.Jordi Alba has been benched for two consecutive matches. https://t.co/cxFxg5UYh9

It does not help that the legendary defender now looks to be on the fringes of the first team, having been named as a substitute in Barcelona's first three games this season.

Apart from this, the 35-year-old is now at the bottom of the defensive pecking order at Camp Nou, behind new signings like Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde.

Despite the exit of some defenders from the club, including Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet, Pique has been unable to cement a slot in the first team.

The legendary defender is currently a benchwarmer at a club where he made his name. According to El Nacional, the 35-year-old does not even warm up during La Liga games, but sits on the bench throughout.

The Catalan publication claims that the center-back sees his current position at the bottom of the pecking order as a 'totally unexpected situation'. How he might change this, amidst the fallout of his break-up with Shakira, is uncertain at this time.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique caught on video listening to Shakira's music weeks after breakup

Gerard Pique was seen listening to Shakira’s music in the heart of Barcelona, while driving around the city. This is following the World Cup winner’s recent split from his long-time partner.

The duo notably met in 2010, which started off a romantic relationship that lasted the course of a decade and produced two children. However, infidelities from the Blaugrana defender has seen the relationship end.

Only weeks after, the center-half was captured on video listening to Shakira loudly in his car in the middle of the Catalan city. Here is the video:

Jonny From The Block @silapreto Shakira es tan brillante que Piqué pasa la tusa escuchando Inevitable. 🥰 Shakira es tan brillante que Piqué pasa la tusa escuchando Inevitable. 🥰 https://t.co/TaOjTvSewE

