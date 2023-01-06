Xavi yet to approve Barcelona's plan to sign Premier League midfielder - Reports

Barcelona are in the final stages of signing Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers despite manager Xavi Hernandez's reluctance to sign the midfielder, as per SPORT.

The Portugal international is obsessed with the idea of joining Barca and rejected several offers from other clubs last year to wait for the Blaugrana. While he has given the thumbs up to this operation, Xavi is yet to be convinced by him.

The Spanish tactician does not see Neves as a single pivot or a deep-lying playmaker who can play alone in front of the defense. Instead, he views the Wolves star as an inside midfielder or a player who can be deployed in a double pivot.

The club could be looking for a potential replacement for Sergio Busquets. The 34-year-old Spaniard is in the final six months of his contract at Camp Nou and could leave as a free agent this summer.

Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad has been identified as a potential replacement for Busquets earlier this season. But it remains to be seen if the Catalan giants will retain an interest in the 23-year-old after Neves' potential arrival.

Wolves will not raise many hurdles in such a move as they have supposedly come to terms with the fact that Neves will not renew his contract at Molineux. They are even willing to drive down the former FC Porto midfielder's price tag if Barca offer a player in exchange.

They currently hold an interest in Franck Kessie and Nico Gonzalez. The former joined Barca from AC Milan as a free agent this summer while the latter is currently on a loan spell at Valencia.

Either player could serve as a readymade replacement for Neves if his move to Barcelona reaches a conclusion.

Barcelona president hints at Xavi's role in Ruben Neves transfer

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has hinted that Xavi could have the final say on who the club will sign as a replacement for Sergio Busquets.

Speaking about the idea of signing Neves from Wolves, Laporta told SER’s Que T’hi Jugues (h/t BarcaUniversal):

“Neves is a great player, but this is part of private conversations. Busquets will not last forever and there are internal discussions to find a replacement for him. Frenkie de Jong can play in this position, but it won’t be enough with just one player. This will be decided by Xavi.”

The 24-year-old has scored four goals in 20 appearances for Wolves across competitions this season.

