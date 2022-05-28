“You better behave tonight!!” – Real Madrid fans ‘not optimistic’ as Ancelotti names 29-year-old star in starting line-up for Liverpool showdown in Champions League final

Some Real Madrid fans have taken to social media to express their concerns over David Alaba starting for Los Blancos against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are set to lock horns with the Premier League giants in the Champions League final tonight. The two sides will face each other with the hope of being crowned the champions of Europe at the Stade de France.

With less than two hours to go until kick-off, Real Madrid have announced the starting XI for the match. Ancelotti has made one change to the team that made a stunning comeback to beat Manchester City in the semi-finals earlier this month.

The Italian tactician has chosen Alaba as the centre-back pairing for Eder Militao today. The Austria international was an unused substitute in Los Blancos' 3-1 win against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu, but has replaced Nacho Fernandez in the team this time.

A section of Real Madrid fans are not happy with Ancelotti's decision to start Alaba over Nacho. Supporters have expressed their frustration with the 29-year-old's inclusion in the team on Twitter. Here are some of the best Tweets on the subject:

Sam Waja @Sam_Waja



One Real Madrid fan wrote on Twitter:

"Alaba shouldn't play as a starter, I have doubts about his fitness, I'm not optimistic."

It now remains to be seen if Alaba can prove his doubters wrong by producing a good performance against Liverpool.

How has Alaba fared for Real Madrid ahead of Liverpool clash?

Los Blancos signed Alaba from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on a free transfer last summer. The Austrian has since been a regular for Ancelotti's side.

Alaba has made 45 appearances across all competitions for the Spanish giants this season. He has scored three goals and provided four assists in the process.

The defender has helped Ancelotti's side win the La Liga title and the Spanish Super Cup. It remains to be seen if he can help them win another trophy tonight.

