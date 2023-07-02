"You have to be careful that you don’t become a reserve player" - Pundit urges 22-year-old star to do transfer U-turn and snub Arsenal move

Netherlands great Marco van Basten has urged Ajax defender Jurrien Timber to decide against joining Arsenal this summer. The Gunners are reportedly close to sealing the deal to sign Timber, with the player said to have agreed on personal terms.

Van Basten, however, believes Timber will find it hard to break into the starting XI at the Emirates, and might even have to do with time with the reserves. He urged the Dutchman to spend at least one more year at Ajax and only join a club where he would be considered a leader.

Van Basten said (via Mirror):

“You have only been playing at Ajax for just three years. How old are you now? Twenty-one or just turned 22? You have to be careful that you don’t become a reserve player there.

“I would have waited to get more experience. Another year at Ajax would have suited you. You shouldn’t go somewhere just to participate. You should go to a club where you will be regarded as a leader and a dominant figure in the team. Everyone in the dressing room at your new club will look at you and say ‘go on, show us what you can do.’

“And if your fellow players don’t feel you can really improve the team, then they’re all against you. You will be considered an intruder.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that the Gunners are close to completing their move for Timber and an announcement can be expected next week. The transfer fee being quoted by multiple outlets is £45 million.

Arsenal planning a bumper summer transfer window

Arsenal have been linked with a host of players this summer and have already completed the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea. The Germany international has joined the Gunners in a £65 million move.

They are also in the market for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice and are reportedly expected to sign him for £105 million. Arsenal have agreed on the transfer fee with the Hammers and are now discussing the payment structure (via Fabrizio Romano).

Mikel Arteta's side are reportedly also set to tie down defender William Saliba to a longer contract. The Frenchman is expected to sign a four-year extension on his current deal which expires in 2024.

Poll : 0 votes