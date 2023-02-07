“You will never have as much money as me” – Vinicus Jr reportedly insults Real Mallorca defenders during Real Madrid’s 1-0 loss

Vinicius Junior was at the center of attention in Real Madrid's 1-0 loss against RCD Mallorca on Sunday (5 February).

Nacho's own goal early in the first half granted the hosts all three points. But Vinicius was the focal point of attention from the hosts' defenders, as he was fouled a total of 10 times during the match.

Pablo Maffeo and Antonio Raillo were among the players out to contain the Brazil international by hook or by crook. According to El Chiringuito (h/t Football-Espana), Vinicius told the Spanish duo that they were 'very bad', in what was perhaps a reference to their abilities on the pitch.

He also told them that they will have to look for another job after retiring from football and told them, 'You will never have as much money as me'. Vinicius won the penalty which was squandered by former Mallorca player Marco Asensio.

Vinícius Júnior has been fouled 79 times in La Liga 22/23, the most by a player in Europe's big 5 leagues and the most by a Real Madrid player after the first 20 games of the league season since Luís Figo in 2003/04 (96).

Real Madrid's No. 20 has scored 13 goals and provided six assists in 31 games across competitions this campaign. The €270,000-a-week winger is widely regarded as one of the best players on the flanks when it comes to one-on-one dribbling.

His raw pace and dribbling skills make him a handful for any defender to deal with. But this also puts him in his opponent's crosshairs more often than not.

Teammate Thibaut Courtois has already urged referees to protect the 22-year-old on the pitch in a better manner. He has been fouled 79 times in La Liga this term, which is more than any other player.

Antonio Raillo has already accused Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior of provoking opponents

Vinicius Junior often dances in front of fans - home and away - after scoring a goal. It has become his trademark celebration, and one that his opponents are seeing more often with time as the Brazilian continues to hone his craft.

He has also notably been at the center of racist abuse from people inside the stadium and on social media. Moreover, he often sees himself involved in some feisty scuffles on the field.

According to Mallorca's Antonio Raillo, Vinicius often provokes his opponents and then pleads his innocence in the aftermath. Speaking after his team's 4-1 La Liga loss against Real Madrid in September, the Spanish centre-back said (h/t Managing Madrid):

"Vinicius? Let him dance but he insults and belittles his colleagues. Then when he’s labeled provocative, he uses the joker of racism."

The 22-year-old scored once in that game as his team ran out comfortable winners at the Santiago Bernabeu. The loss in the reverse fixture, however, has left Real Madrid eight points behind league leaders Barcelona.

