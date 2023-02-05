Mallorca defender wanted to be subbed out to receive standing ovation for fouling Vinicius Jr, confirms manager

RCD Mallorca manager Javier Aguirre has confirmed that Pablo Maffeo asked to be substituted against Real Madrid to receive a standing ovation for fouling Vinicius Junior.

The hosts beat Los Blancos 1-0 earlier today (5 February) courtesy of an own goal from Nacho early on in the first half. 10 of Mallorca's 29 fouls against Real Madrid were against the Brazil international.

After being at the end of several harsh challenges, a frustrated Vinicius was shown a yellow card for stepping on Maffeo's foot in the 44th minute. The former then looked at the home fans and pointed to Real Madrid's badge while walking back to the tunnel at half-time.

One can imagine how this gesture went down at Son Moix. Maffeo was later booked for lashing out at Vinicius three minutes from the full-time whistle. He missed the Brazilian winger with his challenge but was cautioned nonetheless.

OptaJoao @OptaJoao 69 - Vinícius Júnior is the most fouled player in La Liga this season, winning 69 fouls. Targeted. 69 - Vinícius Júnior is the most fouled player in La Liga this season, winning 69 fouls. Targeted. https://t.co/vAqXuNLCtd

Recently, Gabriel Paulista was sent off for an intentionally mistimed lunge in Valencia's 3-1 loss against Real Madrid on February 2. After the game, Thibaut Courtois asked referees to protect Vinicius in a better manner.

But it seems that opposition defenders are still happy to target the 22-year-old on the pitch. Speaking after his team's 1-0 La Liga win over Los Merengues, Aguirre said (h/t @theMadridZone):

"(Pablo) Maffeo asked to sub him out because he wanted a standing ovation (for fouling Vinícius). I know him."

It seems that the former Manchester City right-back asked Mallorca's coach to be subbed off late in the game. However, he remained on the pitch for the full 90 minutes as Mallorca ended their four-game losing streak against Madrid across competitions.

If league-leaders Barcelona beat Sevilla later today (5 February), Real Madrid will trail the Catalan giants by eight points after 20 matches.

GOAL España @GoalEspana Vinicius y Raíllo fueron protagonistas en Son Moix. Vinicius y Raíllo fueron protagonistas en Son Moix. https://t.co/l4FyQ1KgWk

Pablo Maffeo recalls encounter with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior last season

It seems Pablo Maffeo's apparent rivalry with Vinicius isn't anything new. They came face-to-face last season in March 2022.

The Brazil international scored one goal and assisted another as his team beat Mallorca by a 3-0 scoreline. The latter were heavily involved in a relegation battle back then.

According to Maffeo, the Madrid winger made fun of their struggles at the bottom of the table. Speaking before his team's latest 1-0 win against Los Blancos, the Spanish right-back said (h/t ManagingMadrid):

"I have nothing against him. I think he is a great player, but when last year you are playing and he tells you that you are going to go to the Segunda. It stings inside, in the end we are people."

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes



Note: There were some recent controversies surrounding Vini and Raillo. Mallorca captain Antonio Raillo telling Vinicius to kiss the Mallorca badge after Vinicius gestured towards Mallorca fans to kiss the Madrid badge at HT.Note: There were some recent controversies surrounding Vini and Raillo. Mallorca captain Antonio Raillo telling Vinicius to kiss the Mallorca badge after Vinicius gestured towards Mallorca fans to kiss the Madrid badge at HT. 😳Note: There were some recent controversies surrounding Vini and Raillo. https://t.co/MhTS9hGzpK

Los Piratas survived relegation by a solitary point last season. They are 10th in the table after 20 games this time around.

