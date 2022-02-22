Zinedine Zidane has contacted Cristiano Ronaldo over potential transfer to PSG - Reports

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo have had tremendous success during their stints with Los Blancos. According to a report from El Chiringuito, Zidane has contacted Cristiano over a potential transfer to PSG. The Frenchman is reportedly the favorite to be the next manager of Paris Saint-Germain.

Zinedine Zidane stunned everyone during his first stint as Real Madrid manager. The former World Cup winner won three Champions League titles in a row with Los Blancos. He also won the La Liga with Madrid as he ended a four-year drought in the 2016-17 season.

During his first stint with Los Blancos, Cristiano Ronaldo was Zidane's marquee player as he delivered whenever the club needed someone to save the day. Under Zidane's guidance, Ronaldo managed to score 112 goals from 114 appearances.

It's been more than four seasons since the duo of Zidane and Cristiano were separated. Cristiano, who left Real Madrid in 2018, joined Juventus and then rejoined his former club Manchester United in 2021.

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup A reminder that Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane have never been eliminated from the Champions League together A reminder that Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane have never been eliminated from the Champions League together 😳 https://t.co/DySiF3HAtZ

There is a huge question mark around Cristiano's future at Old Trafford. The former Real Madrid star could leave the club at the end of the season and PSG look likely to be his next destination.

Zidane, on the other hand, has been on a sabbatical since he left Los Blancos last summer. PSG are now reportedly interested in appointing Zidane as the manager of the club next season.

According to El Chiringuito, Zidane has contacted Cristiano Ronaldo so that the duo can renew their successful combination at the Parc des Princes. The report also reveals that Lionel Messi and Nyemar Jr. would be happy to play alongside the Portuguese striker.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to end the 2021-22 season on a high with Manchester United

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to end the 2021-22 season on a high. Realistically, the only title that United are currently in a position to fight for is the Champions League. The club's journey in the knockout stages will start on February 23 against Atletico Madrid.

United will face Atleti in the round of 16and Cristiano will be pumped to face the Spanish side once again in one of the biggest ties of this season.

The five-time Ballon D'Or winner is a nightmare for the Colchoneros as he has scored 25 goals from 35 appearances against Atelti. The Portuguese icon will now be focusing on winning the tie against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

