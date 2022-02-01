Zinedine Zidane to 'inevitably' become PSG manager in case of UEFA Champions League defeat against Real Madrid - Reports

PSG rumor mills are still churning despite the expiry of the winter transfer window.

According to a recent report from Julien Maynard of the Telefoot, Les Parisiens could appoint Zinedine Zidane as the new manager. The Ligue 1 club will reportedly sack Pochettino should he fail to beat Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie.

Paris Saint-Germain appointed Mauricio Pochettino as manager in January 2021 after sacking Thomas Tuchel from the role. Tuchel was sacked by Les Parisiens as the German coach had a fractured relationship with the club's hierarchy.

Many experts predicted the same could happen for Pochettino as he would only have limited power over the team's signings.

It's been a year since Pochettino signed for Paris Saint-Germain and the Argentinian is currently going through a rough patch at the club. Even though Les Parisiens are the table toppers in Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain have lacked consistency and organization.

This was very much evident when the club faced OGC Nice in round of 16 of the French cup. PSG lost the match on penalties and their hopes of winning the French cup have come to an abrupt end.

Pochettino's team have been underperforming with the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos still trying to adapt to their new environment. Since moving to Paris, Pochettino has managed a total of 65 matches in which he has won 45 games.

However, the manager's role at PSG is a risky job, especially if you get knocked out of the UEFA Champions League early on. PSG are openly adamant about their desire to win the elusive European trophy.

Mauricio Pochettino's managerial career at Paris Saint-Germain could be on the line when they face Real Madrid in the round of 16 tie. Should the club go ahead with their decision to sack Pochettino, they will target Zidane to replace him at the helm.

PSG knocked out of the French cup in the round of 16

Mauricio Pochettino will have to up his game if he wants to stay on as PSG manager. His team suffered an embarrassing loss in the French cup. Les Parisiens lost to OGC Nice on penalties and are now officially knocked out of the French cup in the round of 16.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw which led to a penalty shootout. PSG's Xavi Simmons's shot was kept out by Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka in the penalty shootout. Nice went on to win the game 6-5.

Questions will be directed at Pochettino about his decision to not start star striker Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe was introduced on as a substitute in the game but the French striker wasn't able to create a huge impact in the second half.

The same goes for Lionel Messi, who despite being on the pitch throughout the game, wasn't able to create a match-winning performance for his team.

