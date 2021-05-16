Zinedine Zidane informs players about his Real Madrid future - Reports

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has revealed to his players that he will step down from his position at the end of the current season.

According to Goal.com, the club icon made the decision before Real Madrid's 2-2 draw against Sevilla last week. This means that the final two games of the La Liga season will be Zidane's last in the Real Madrid dugout.

This will be the second time Zidane quits Los Blancos. The Frenchman had earlier stepped down after Real Madrid won the 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool in Kiev.

🚨 Zinedine Zidane has told his players that he will LEAVE Real Madrid at the end of the season, Goal can confirm. pic.twitter.com/QcNsCMr8Ld — Goal (@goal) May 15, 2021

Zinedine Zidane to leave Real Madrid for Juventus?

Zinedine Zidane has legendary status at Real Madrid. The 48-year-old is adored by the Los Blancos faithful for his performances both as a player as well as a manager.

However, Zidane is also idolized at Juventus. The Frenchman played for the Old Lady from 1996 to 2001, before moving to Real Madrid for a world-record transfer fee of €77.5 million.

With rumors circulating about Andrea Pirlo's future at the Allianz Stadium, Juventus might turn towards their former legend to replace another.

Zinedine Zidane won three consecutive Champion Leagues with Real Madrid. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Real Madrid face Athletic Bilbao on Sunday before wrapping up their season against Villarreal next week. Those two might be Zidane's final games as a Real Madrid manager.

Physical and mental fatigue are reported to be the main reasons for Zidane's decision to quit Real Madrid.

Having left Los Blancos in 2018, Zidane was drafted in on an immediate basis the following year as Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari failed to live up to expectations.

Where should Zidane go next?



And who should Real Madrid hire to replace him? https://t.co/BpKyZSfj40 — Goal India (@Goal_India) May 16, 2021

Zinedine Zidane will be hoping to bow out with another La Liga title. Real Madrid are currently two points behind city-rivals Atletico Madrid with two games to play.

Los Blancos do hold an edge over Atletico when it comes to their head-to-head record. If there is a tie in points, the La Liga winner will be decided based on the head-to-head record rather than goal difference.

As a manager at Real Madrid, Zidane has won two La Liga titles, three Champions Leagues and another two FIFA Club World Cups. He is sure to go down as one of Los Blancos' most important managers in their illustrious history.