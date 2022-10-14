Zinedine Zidane would only join PSG if 2 conditions are met and one of them remains a massive blow for club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi: Reports

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane would only join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) if two conditions are met, as per Le 10 Sport.

Zidane has been a long-term managerial target for the Parisians and was in the running for the job when Mauricio Pochettino was sacked in July.

PSG ended up appointing Christophe Galtier as Pochettino's successor, but they are still interested in Zidane.

So much so that they are even trying to entice the Frenchman to arrive in January with Galtier making way.

However, Zidane has two conditions to become PSG's boss, which concerns president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

If the former Madrid manager is to arrive at the Parc des Princes, he would like Al-Khelaifi removed from his post as club president.

Al-Khelaifi has been the chief at Paris since the Qatari takeover back in 2011.

He has overseen some of the most expensive deals in football history, including the world-record £199.8 million that they paid Barcelona for Neymar in 2017.

Despite this, it appears Zidane has reservations over working under the Qatari businessman.

Meanwhile, Zidane is also keeping a close eye on developments in the French national team as he is eager to succeed Les Blues manager Didier Deschamps.

The Frenchman's contract as French national team manager expires next December, giving Zidane hope of becoming his successor.

However, if Deschamps remains in charge beyond that date, Zidane's plans may have to be reanalyzed and the Parisian job may be an opportunity.

Zidane has the resume that PSG desire

Zidane had huge success at Madrid

There is no disputing that Zidane is one of the best European coaches around and his CV speaks for itself.

He won two La Liga titles, two UEFA Super Cups and was named FIFA's best coach on two occasions.

However, the silverware that Zidane led Madrid too that PSG have desired ever since the Qatari takeover is the UEFA Champions League.

The Frenchman won Europe's elite club competition an astounding three years in a row from 2015-16 to 2017-18.

He boasts a record of 69 wins, 25 draws and 20 defeats in 114 matches while in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Hence, PSG are huge admirers of Zidane but their admiration only seemingly goes one way as he has reservations over becoming their manager.

Le 10 Sport also claim that Zidane believes that Al-Khelaifi is incompatible with his methods.

It may come down to a choice for the Qatari owners between their current president and the legendary Frenchman.

