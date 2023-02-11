Zinedine Zidane ready to return as Real Madrid manager if Florentino Perez promises sigining of French forward - Reports

Zinedine Zidane would be willing to make a return to Real Madrid as manager if Florentino Perez promises him Rayan Cherki.

As reported by Spanish outlet Sport, the former Los Blancos player and manager is keen to work with the French sensation.

He has reportedly made it clear to Florentino Perez that he would consider replacing Carlo Ancelotti again if he is guaranteed the signing of Rayan Cherki.

Cherki is regarded as one of the most exciting young players in Europe right now and Zinedine Zidane is a huge admirer of the versatile forward.

Carlo Ancelotti's future at Real Madrid looks up in the air despite the Italian manager leading them to La Liga and Champions League success last season.

The Spanish giants are second in La Liga this time out, eight points behind their arch-rivals Barcelona.

Los Blancos also failed to defend their Supercopa de Espana crown, again losing to their El Clasico rivals.

It is understood that Florentino Perez could be considering parting ways with Carlo Ancelotti again unless results improve soon.

The Italian has also been strongly linked with the Brazil job, although he himself dismissed such reports.

According to Sport, Zinedine Zidane is being considered as Ancelotti's replacement once again.

The Frenchman is a bonafide Real Madrid legend, both as a player and as a manager.

He has already had two spells as Los Blancos boss so far and has enjoyed plenty of success at the Santiago Bernabeu as a manager.

The Frenchman has won a total of 11 trophies as Real Madrid boss, including two La Ligas and three Champions Leagues.

Cherki, meanwhile, is considered to be the next big thing in French football, having already made 85 appearances for Lyon to date at the age of just 19.

The youngster is capable of playing either as an attacking midfielder or on either flank and is pleasing to the eye thanks to his exceptional technical ability.

With his deal at Lyon expiring in the summer of 2024, the Ligue 1 side could struggle to keep him at the club beyond this summer.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti distances himself from Brazil rumors

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed reports that he will become the new Brazil manager.

The Italian has insisted that there has been no contract with the Brazilian Confederation (CBF) at any level.

Brazil are on the hunt for a new manager following the resignation of Tite following their elimination from the FIFA World Cup by Croatia in the quarter-finals.

Speaking in Morocco ahead of the Club World Cup final, Ancelotti revealed he had no idea about the reports in Brazil. He said:

"Brazil national team? I don't know anything about this, I don't even know what they reported in Brazil. I'm Real Madrid coach, my contract is until June 2024."

He added:

"I don't know, I was never approached by them and the Brazil Federation never called me. I just want to stay at Real Madríd. I'll never ask Real Madríd to let me leave this club."

